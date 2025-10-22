Sunrider® International Appoints Vallen Blackburn as Chief Financial Officer

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International, a global leader in herbal nutrition, is proud to announce the appointment of Vallen Blackburn as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Vallen brings more than two decades of global finance and operations leadership across public and private companies. He is known for building high-performance teams, modernizing financial systems, and aligning strategy, execution, and accountability to drive profitable growth.Before joining Sunrider, Vallen spent eight years at Nature’s Sunshine Products, advancing through multiple senior roles, including Vice President of Global FP&A, Division CFO (North America & Synergy), and Vice President & General Manager of Latin America. There he led international finance teams across APAC, Europe, and the Americas; implemented enterprise planning discipline; and partnered cross-functionally on pricing, mix, and cost-to-serve improvements—contributing to corporate margin expansion and restoring growth in key markets.Earlier in his career, Vallen held leadership posts at multinational manufacturers including Danaher (Division Finance Leader, Dental Specialty Products); Exelis (Division Finance Leader; now part of Harris); HZO (Corporate Controller); ITT (Regional/Worldwide Controller roles); and Eaton (Asia Pacific and plant finance leadership).He shared his thoughts on joining Sunrider and working with CEO Sunny Beutler: “I’m honored to join Sunrider at this exciting moment in its global journey. I look forward to partnering with Sunny and the leadership team to strengthen our financial foundation and support sustainable growth across our markets worldwide.”Vallen Blackburn holds an MBA in Accounting & Finance from the University of Utah and a Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University, is a CPA credential holder, and is Lean/Six Sigma Green Belt certified. “Vallen brings deep experience leading global finance organizations within complex manufacturing and consumer businesses. His strategic discipline and track record of operational excellence will help power Sunrider’s next chapter of growth,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International .”About Sunrider InternationalSunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by the expertise of its owners, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.