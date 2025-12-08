Submit Release
State Police Investigate Harford County Fatal Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(Forest Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 79-year-old man yesterday in Harford County.

The driver of a 2004 Toyota Prius is identified as Charles Bender Jr. of Kingsville, Maryland. Bender was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. There were two passengers in the Prius, a 76 year old female and four year old boy. Both were transported by Maryland State Police Aviation for treatment of their injuries.  

The driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, a 66 year old woman of Jarrettsville, MD, was transported by ambulance for treatment of her injuries. 

At approximately 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the 1800 block of Baldwin Mill Road (west of Putnam Road) for a report of a head-on collision. According to a preliminary investigation, the Silverado, traveling eastbound Baldwin Mill Road, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed the double yellow center line and struck the Prius traveling eastbound on Baldwin Mill Road. 

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure, which lasted over three hours. 

The investigation continues.

