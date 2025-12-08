State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County

December 8, 2025

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 32-year-old-man early Sunday morning in Montgomery County.

The deceased is identified as Manual Lopez-Castillo, 32, of Fairmount Heights, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in Virginia, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to westbound Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway) prior to Georgia Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford Econoline (van) was traveling west on I-495 when for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway and struck trees.

Lanes were closed for approximately six hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the lane closure.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

