Gulf of America Alliance receives $1.96 million in NOAA funding to benefit the Gulf Coast

Gulf of America Alliance announces eight new projects making a positive impact on coastal ecosystems and economies

These projects tackle challenges important to our Gulf states. Addressing these common issues in a voluntary and collaborative way benefits Gulf ecosystems and the economy.” — Laura Bowie, Alliance Executive Director

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is investing $1.96 million in funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management to increase regional collaboration and support priorities identified by the five Gulf states. Four Regional Ocean Partnerships, including the Gulf of America Alliance, received similar awards. The funds are being used to increase capacity and implement projects that improve the health of ocean and coastal ecosystems, enhance the resilience of coastal communities, and increase regional data sharing.“These projects tackle challenges important to our Gulf states,” said Laura Bowie, Gulf of America Alliance executive director. “Addressing these common issues in a voluntary and collaborative way benefits Gulf ecosystems and the economy.”Eight new projects located across the Gulf states will focus on:- coastal community resilience- data accessibility and sharing- environmental education- habitat and water resources- wildlife and fisheries- marine debrisEach project was selected to achieve goals identified in the Alliance’s Governors’ Action Plan IV for Healthy and Resilient Coasts ( https://gulfofamericaalliance.org/what-we-do/governors-action-plan/ ) a five-year strategic plan developed by the Gulf states in collaboration with federal agencies, universities, non-profit organizations, and industry partners. Projects will continue through November 2026.Information for each project is listed below:Project Title: Clean and Resilient Marinas: Community Grants for CertificationLocation: GulfwideLead Institution: Various Local CommunitiesProject Description: Update the Clean and Resilient Marina Program publications and support government-owned and operated marinas and harbors across the five Gulf states in addressing best management practices and completing the certification process for the Clean and Resilient Marina ProgramProject Title: GIS Dashboards for National Estuarine Research Reserves (NERRs) and National Estuary Programs (NEPs)Location: GulfwideLead Institution: To Be AnnouncedProject Description: Engage estuary scientists and managers to co-design GIS dashboards with relevant, regional water quality and habitat data; GIS dashboards will be connected to the Alliance’s Gulf Online Mapping Open Data Platform (GOMOD)Project Title: Gulf Literacy PrinciplesLocation: GulfwideLead Institution: Dauphin Island Sea LabProject Description: Develop a framework of fundamental concepts that everyone should know about the Gulf modeled after the Ocean Literacy environmental education structureProject Title: Inventory of Restoration Quality Sediment Needs Across the GulfLocation: GulfwideLead Institution: APTIMProject Description: Develop first-order estimates of restoration quality sand and sediment needed for present and future habitat maintenance and restoration needs in the five Gulf statesProject Title: Supporting State-led Derelict Crab Trap Detection and RemovalLocation: GulfwideLead Institution: Gulf States Marine Fisheries CommissionProject Description: Continue to improve derelict crab trap detection and support removal programs in each of the five Gulf states to reduce mortality of blue crabs and other species due to ghost fishingProject Title: Exploring the Relationship Between Septic System Prevalence and Water ContaminationLocation: Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and MississippiLead Institution: Auburn UniversityProject Description: Collaborate with university extension agents and local governments to obtain and map data about on-site water treatment (septic) systems; create a predictive model with environmental, septic system, and socio-economic data to understand connections to water pollutionProject Title: Updates to the Strategic Conservation Vision ToolLocation: GulfwideLead Institution: Partnership for Gulf Coast Land ConservationProject Description: Enhance user access, improve functionality, and additional data to the Strategic Conservation Vision mapping tool, an interactive decision-support tool that guides conservation professionals in selecting projects for permanent land protection based on target species, habitat, and moreProject Title: Preventing Marine Debris and Reducing Waste Through the Geauxing Green InitiativeLocation: LouisianaLead Institution: French Quarter Festivals Inc.Project Description: Support the “Geauxing Green” sustainability initiative, which prevents trash and marine debris, reduces waste, and promotes environmental education at music and cultural celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, including the French Quarter Festival and Satchmo SummerFestAbout the Gulf of America AllianceThe Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofamericaalliance.orgFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance###

