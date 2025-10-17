Maine DOE Update – October 17, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Data Reporting

Upcoming Fall Reports Due on October 30

The following Maine Department of Education (DOE) data reports are due for certification by school administrative units (SAUs) on October 30, 2025. All reports require review, validation, and certification by special education directors and superintendents. These reports have a direct impact on the Essential Programs and Services (EPS) subsidy. | More

News & Updates

RSU 16 Choral Music Teacher Julia Edwards Named 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine are excited to announce Bruce Whittier Middle School/Poland Regional High School choral music teacher Julia Edwards as the 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. On Thursday, October 16, 2025, Edwards celebrated this award with fellow RSU 16 educators and students during a surprise ceremony in the Poland Regional High School gymnasium. | More

Collecting Student Economic Status Data for Essential Programs and Services Funding

Recognizing that school administrative units (SAUs) are in the midst of the fall data collection season, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to clarify requirements related to the collection of student economic status data for the October 1 student enrollment report. | More

30-Day Comment Period for Master Contractual Agreement for Private Schools Offering Special Education Programs

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) is a federal law that requires that state educational agencies (SEAs), including the Maine Department of Education (DOE), and local educational agencies (LEAs), including school administrative units (SAUs), ensure that all of the rights and protections are given to students with disabilities who are placed by their SAUs in a private school to receive a free appropriate public education (FAPE). When placing a child in a private school, the SAU must ensure that the student has the same rights and procedural safeguards as a child served by a public agency or school. | More

Suicide Prevention and Awareness Resources

As Maine schools get into the swing of the 2025-2026 school year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would like to share available resources to recognize, address, and support youth mental health. | More

REMINDER: Public Comment Period for Proposed Rule Chapter 115 – The Credentialing of Education Personnel

In response to the 131st and 132nd Maine Legislature, the Maine State Board of Education is engaging in rulemaking to revise Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Education Personnel in alignment with its 2023 report to the Legislature. In that report, the State Board reviewed a number of credentialing topics, including pathways for specific endorsements. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine Department of Education Expands Access to High-Quality Literacy Professional Development

As part of Governor Janet Mills’ recently launched Maine State Reading Action Plan, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce an opportunity for Maine educators to access evidence-based literacy professional learning modules at a reduced cost. | More

Maine DOE and Maine Community College System Host Statewide Virtual Showing of Counted Out Film Highlighting Math Literacy and Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Community College System (MCCS) are inviting educators, families, and community members to a free statewide virtual showing of the film Counted Out on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. | More

Career/Project Opportunities:

