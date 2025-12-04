Registration Open for School-Based Behavioral Health ECHO© Series
Registration is now open for the School-Based Behavioral Health ECHO©, a free, monthly, case-based learning collaborative for school-based health center staff, school health personnel, and others who care for the health of children in school settings. This opportunity is available through the Maine Pediatric & Behavioral Health Partnership Program and is sponsored by MCD Global Health. Staff from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports previously hosted an ECHO© series and will participate in this series as subject matter experts.
This opportunity is part of the School-Based Behavioral Health ECHO© Learning Collaborative, which offers a practical and supportive space for participants to strengthen skills in managing complex student behavioral health needs in school settings. The ECHO© series offers practical strategies, expert guidance, and opportunities to connect with colleagues who are navigating similar situations. Sessions help to integrate behavioral health into everyday primary care workflows in school-based health centers and school health environments.
Why Join?
- Strengthen confidence in responding to complex student behavioral health needs
- Bring real-time, expert guidance into your school setting
- Access short, focused didactics on high-need issues
- Receive collaborative input on a real de-identified case each month
- Build relationships with colleagues across Maine
- Enhance coordination between medical and behavioral health supports
- Become part of a statewide effort to improve behavioral health access for children
- Earn free Continuing Education (CE) or Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits
There are six 60-minute sessions slated for this ECHO© series. Each includes a brief, expert-led didactic presentation and a real, de-identified case contributed by participants from schools across Maine. This is a quick and meaningful way to gain fresh insight into situations that you may be managing in practice. If you have a case in mind that you would like to share for consideration, please contact Sherry Billings at sbillings@mcd.org.
Scheduled sessions take place on the second Monday of the month, starting at 3 p.m. Additionally, there is an orientation session slated for Monday, January 5, 2026.
|Date
|Topic
|Presenter
|January 12
|Supporting Students with Anxiety
|Matthew Brown, DO
|February 9
|HIPAA-FERPA Bidirectional Info Sharing
|Alyssa Goodwin, MD
|March 9
|Confidential Care under Maine Law
|Jonathan Fanburg, MD
|April 13
|Early Grades Regulation and Readiness
|Lee Sowles, MPH
|May 11
|COPE/CBT Skills in the School Clinic
|Ellen Lauer, DO
|June 8
|Success Stories Showcase
|Maine School-Based Health Champions
For more information or with questions about this opportunity, please contact Maine DOE Director of the Office of School and Student Supports Julie Smyth at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov or Maine DOE Integrated School Health Team Coordinator Emily Poland at emily.poland@maine.gov.
