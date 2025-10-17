TurmaFinTech announces its entrance into the American Bankers' Association Partner Network

Adam Turmakhan is CEO and COO of TurmaFinTech

TurmaFinTech, a leading provider of data solutions for US community banks and credit unions, joins the American Bankers' Association Partner Network.

The ABA Partner Network is home to an exceptional collection of providers, and this is truly a fantastic moment for all of us at TurmaFinTech as we move a step closer to achieving our mission” — Adam Turmakhan

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, US fintech startup TurmaFinTech , a leading provider of customer data solutions for US community banks and credit unions, has announced its entrance into the American Bankers' Association (ABA) Partner Network in a move that will allow member banks to quickly connect with the firm to reduce customer churn, monetize their data, and digitalize for the future.TurmaFinTech is a specialist fintech startup built to help US community banks and credit unions better manage, analyze, and monetize their customer data. Their flagship AI-driven platform, RedBee, enables these institutions to better understand their customers and identify cross-selling opportunities for revenue growth.ABA's Partner Network provides member banks with an ecosystem of certified, trusted technological service providers to meet their various operational needs. Its network is comprised of multiple premier partners, including firms like Nasdaq, with TurmaFinTech being the latest name to enter the fold.By joining the Network, ABA member banks can efficiently connect with the team at TurmaFinTech to solve any churn issues, futureproof their operations, and bring modern, data-driven experiences to their customers. For Adam Turmakhan , the startup's CEO, the move marks an "exciting milestone" – one that will allow them to support more banks in digitalizing for the future.Adam Turmakhan, CEO at TurmaFinTech, said: "We’re delighted to have joined the ABA Partner Network. This is an exciting milestone for TurmaFinTech, and proof of our commitment to helping US community banks and credit unions strengthen their customer relationships and better compete in an increasingly digital banking landscape.“The ABA Partner Network is home to an exceptional collection of providers, and this is truly a fantastic moment for all of us at TurmaFinTech as we move a step closer to achieving our mission. We look forward to connecting with everyone in the Network over the coming months.”###About TurmaFinTechTurmaFinTech is a specialized fintech startup that builds affordable and bespoke customer data platforms for US community banks and credit unions. Its flagship product is the RedBee platform, an all-in-one customer data management tool that enables these institutions to tailor their services and customer communication strategies, boosting retention, lowering churn, and opening revenue-generating opportunities.For more information visit: http://www.turmafintech.com About Adam TurmakhanAdam Turmakhan is the CEO and COO of TurmaFinTech, a US fintech startup offering bespoke customer data platforms for community banks and credit unions nationwide.You can follow updates from him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adam-turmakhan-turmafintech/

