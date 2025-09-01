TurmaFinTech to launch booth at New York City's FinovateFall

Adam Turmakhan is CEO and COO of TurmaFinTech

TurmaFinTech, a US startup that builds customer data platforms for community banks and credit unions nationwide, is set to launch a booth at FinovateFall.

RedBee is the community banking and credit union sector's one-way ticket to a modern, digital, and thriving future.” — Adam Turmakhan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TurmaFinTech , a US startup that builds bespoke customer data platforms for community banks and credit unions nationwide, is set to launch a booth at this year's FinovateFall conference, held in New York City between September 8-10.The launch will be coupled with a headline keynote speech on the first day of the conference at 12pm ET, led by TurmaFinTech’s CEO and COO, Adam Turmakhan , and its Chief AI Expert, Bauyrzhan Aubakir. At the event, the team will be premiering their flagship RedBee platform in a demo presentation to an audience of 300 industry stakeholders.TurmaFinTech's RedBee platform provides an interface for community banks and credit unions across the US to manage, analyze, and monetize their customer data. With retail giants, such as JPMorgan Chase, having allocated upwards of $15 billion to their technology budgets this year, TurmaFinTech is on a mission to help smaller financial institutions better compete in the landscape, beat customer churn, and affordably digitalize.For CEO Turmakhan, FinovateFall provides the "perfect playing field" to debut the RedBee platform, bringing together "the sharpest minds in banking, fintech, and venture capital", and he looks forward to meeting all the attendees face-to-face.Adam Turmakhan, CEO and COO of TurmaFinTech, said: "This year's FinovateFall is set to bring together the sharpest minds in banking, fintech, and venture capital globally, and I could not think of a better place to debut all the fantastic work we’ve been doing at TurmaFinTech."Since our launch, we have been working tirelessly to perfect our RedBee platform, and I cannot wait to debut it to an expert audience next to our Chief AI Expert, Bauyrzhan. For us, RedBee is the community banking and credit union sector's one-way ticket to a modern, digital, and thriving future. I can't wait to chat through it and more, both on stage and in and around our booth."FinovateFall is the perfect playing field for any startup, nay financial organization, in the United States. We're very much looking forward to meeting everyone face-to-face, and having attended FinovateSpring earlier this year, I just know it will be a roaring success."###About TurmaFinTechTurmaFinTech is a specialized US fintech startup that builds affordable and bespoke customer data platforms for community banks and credit unions nationwide. Its flagship product is the RedBee platform, an all-in-one customer data management tool that enables these institutions to tailor their services and customer communication strategies, boosting retention, lowering churn, and opening revenue-generating opportunities.For more information, visit: https://www.turmafintech.com About Adam TurmakhanAdam Turmakhan is the CEO and COO of TurmaFinTech, a US fintech startup offering bespoke customer data platforms for community banks and credit unions nationwide.For more information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adam-turmakhan-turmafintech/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.