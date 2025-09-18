TurmaFinTech CEO champions bespoke customer-led solutions for community banks at FinovateFall

Adam Turmakhan is CEO of TurmaFinTech

Fintechs must move away from “one-size-fits-all” products to accelerate AI and tech adoption across the banking sector, said Adam Turmakhan, TurmaFinTech CEO.

At TurmaFinTech, we’re tackling individual needs with bespoke builds – solving the unique issues that community banks and credit unions face every day.” — Adam Turmakhan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech providers must move away from "one-size-fits-all products", and embrace bespoke customer-led solutions in order to drive value and accelerate adoption across the banking sector, said Adam Turmakhan , CEO at fintech startup TurmaFinTech , in a demo presentation at FinovateFall In his remarks, Turmakhan cautioned the industry against developing broad fintech solutions and products that try to satisfy the needs of every type of financial services institution all at once. Instead, he encouraged fintech operators to "go deep" on the individual needs of specific clients rather than risk diluting their offering.Through its AI-powered RedBee platform, TurmaFinTech helps community banks and credit unions analyze their customer data, enabling them to better understand their customers, reduce churn, identify cross-selling opportunities, and, ultimately, drive revenue growth. When TurmaFinTech works with its clients, it always customizes its platform to meet the specific needs of the individual institution.The presentation, which took place at midday on the main stage at the conference, included a demonstration of TurmaFinTech’s flagship platform RedBee. The 300-strong audience included CEOs of community banks and credit unions, fintech innovators, venture capitalists, and leading members of the press.Bauyrzhan Aubakir, the startup’s Chief AI Engineer, co-led the presentation. One of the world’s premier fintech showcases, FinovateFall features live product demonstrations, expert-led sessions, and extensive networking opportunities for senior leaders in the industry.Adam Turmakhan, CEO of TurmaFinTech, said: “At TurmaFinTech, we have built our business around targeting the unique, specialist needs of community banks and credit unions.“What we’re seeing as an industry is the proliferation of mass-use, generalist, one-size-fits-all solutions. There is a risk that this is slowing down the adoption of AI and technology across banking, as it’s not targeting the very specific, business-critical needs of individual institutions.“While I understand the value of mass appeal, I fear products like these are diluting the true purpose of what we’re doing in fintech – driving innovation across the hugely diverse, kaleidoscopic sector that is financial services.“Instead, I think as an industry, we should focus on creating products that go deep, meeting the individualized, specialist needs of very specific clients. I also think this will help drive the uptake of AI across the industry and ensure that our products and services deliver real value.“At TurmaFinTech, we’re tackling individual needs with bespoke builds – solving the unique issues that community banks and credit unions face every day. And it’s this mindset that will always be core to our success.”###About TurmaFinTechTurmaFinTech is a specialized US fintech startup that builds affordable and bespoke customer data platforms for community banks and credit unions nationwide. Its flagship product is the RedBee platform, an all-in-one customer data management tool that enables these institutions to tailor their services and customer communication strategies, boosting retention, lowering churn, and opening revenue-generating opportunities.For more information, visit: https://www.turmafintech.com About Adam TurmakhanAdam Turmakhan is the CEO and COO of TurmaFinTech, a US fintech startup offering bespoke customer data platforms for community banks and credit unions nationwide.You can follow updates from him on LinkedIn, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adam-turmakhan-turmafintech/

