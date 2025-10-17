Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet the Carbonells

BIRMINGHAM – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday introduced the Carbonells, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Birmingham parents, Francisco and Itzel Carbonell, have five children: Maria who is in 8th grade; Anna 5th grade; Amalia 1st grade; Juan in K5; and baby Emma. All four children enrolled in school at St. Rose Academy are being supported by the CHOOSE Act.

“For Francisco and Itzel, the CHOOSE Act means their children can learn and thrive in an environment that matches their values and goals.” said Governor Ivey. “Alabama families should not have to compromise on their choice for their children’s education. Thanks to the CHOOSE Act, families like the Carbonells can find the right fit for their children’s future – and that’s something worth celebrating.”

With education, strong morals and their Catholic faith being their family pillars, the Carbonells have always desired a school for their children that would help them both academically and spiritually. In 2021, the Carbonells moved their family to Alabama and found the right fit at St. Rose Academy in Birmingham. With job changes and the economic climate of the last few years, Francisco and Itzel were prepared for this to be their last year at St. Rose, but with the help of the CHOOSE Act, they were able to keep all four children at the school and plan for baby Emma to attend once she is old enough.

To other Alabama parents, Francisco Carbonell advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “We didn’t know it would be this good – thank God – we are blown away. This has been a relief for our family, and we can now invest in new laptops and other benefits for our children’s continued growth.”

Francisco and Itzel Carbonell’s children each bring their own light to the family. Maria, the oldest, has a creative spirit and loves playing the piano and participating in musicals. Anna has a kind heart and a love for animals – especially the family cat, Luna. Amalia prefers dancing and spending time with her friends. Juan, being the only boy, is dad’s best buddy and is always ready for the next adventure. The youngest, Emma, is just beginning to discover the world.

Francisco Carbonell added, “This is for real, Alabama families. We now see a clear path forward, especially looking at our youngest, thanks to the education we can provide for them with the help from the CHOOSE Act.”

The Carbonell family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from Montgomery and Dothan, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program.

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs) in Alabama.

Since CHOOSE Act applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling 36,873 students. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), which administers the program, students from every grade level applied for funding this year, with over 23,000 students receiving approval. This equates to over $124 million in ESAs supporting school choice for Alabama families and students.

For information, visit www.chooseact.alabama.gov, which has program information such as a Parent Guide, a Program FAQ and a list of approved education service providers. The application process for the 2026-2027 academic year will begin in January 2026.

