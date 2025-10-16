Governor Ivey Announces Launch of Unified Alabama Department of Workforce to Transform State’s Economic Future

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the launch of the Alabama Department of Workforce (ADOW), marking the most comprehensive workforce transformation in state history. The new department was officially unveiled during a kickoff event on the Alabama State Capitol steps, bringing together industry leaders, education partners, government officials and community representatives from all 67 counties.

“Alabama’s workforce is our greatest competitive advantage,” said Governor Ivey. “This unified approach connects individual career advancement to statewide prosperity, ensuring that our human capital drives continued economic growth across all communities.”

Secretary Greg Reed, who leads the new department, announced ADOW’s mission to remove barriers and create clear pathways connecting people to prosperity through integrated services. The Department consolidates previously fragmented workforce programs under unified leadership, positioning Alabama to address its workforce participation paradox—low unemployment at 2.9% paired with one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates at 57.8%. Of particular focus will be Alabama’s young, disconnected workers aged 20-29 facing the “26 cliff” when they lose healthcare coverage and independence support.

“We’re not just fixing problems—we’re building Alabama’s competitive future,” said Secretary Reed. “Alabama’s greatest resource is its people, and when they thrive, we all rise. This Department represents our commitment to meeting every Alabamian where they are and guiding them to where they want to be.”

“We’re meeting people where they are—by making opportunities accessible for all through their own community connections,” explained Secretary Reed. The Department will leverage career centers as local touchpoints, community-based outreach hubs and digital workforce matching systems with tele-case management to serve all counties effectively.

Comprehensive Strategy for Workforce Transformation

ADOW’s strategy strives to establish the Department as Alabama’s definitive workforce authority, serving as the trusted source for workforce data and regulatory oversight with a 90% focus on workforce services and comprehensive safety standards. The department functions as a unified workforce catalyst, creating seamless pathways from education to employment through strategic agency alignment and stakeholder unity while eliminating the inefficiencies of previously siloed programs.

The department also balances technological innovation with human connection, implementing real-time labor market analytics, virtual training platforms and workforce matching systems while prioritizing personal relationships through community partnerships and trusted local voices. This approach ensures that while Alabama embraces cutting-edge workforce development tools, the fundamental human element of career guidance and support remains central to the department’s mission.

Legislative and Industry Support

The consolidation demonstrates Alabama’s commitment to accountable governance, with ADOW setting ambitious goals for helping Alabamians get back in the workforce and a plan in place to continue updating Alabama along the way.

“This represents the most ambitious workforce development initiative Alabama has undertaken,” said Secretary Reed. “We’re creating a foundation for lasting growth that benefits every community and ensures no Alabamian navigates their career journey alone.”

The Alabama Department of Workforce serves as the front door for all workforce services statewide, transforming individual potential into collective prosperity. The Department’s comprehensive approach addresses barriers at both individual and community levels while building the state’s most educated and skilled workforce.

For more information on the Alabama Department of Workforce, visit https://workforce.alabama.gov/.

A photo of today’s event is attached.

