Governor Ivey Breaks Ground on New Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences

DEMOPOLIS – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday joined state and national leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, philanthropists and local officials to break ground on the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences (ASHS), marking a milestone for education and workforce development in rural West Alabama.

Governor Ivey has championed the creation of ASHS in the Legislature and its location in the rural West Alabama Black Belt. “This school represents more than bricks and mortar,” said Governor Ivey. “It is fresh potential for our young people and a milestone in addressing healthcare needs here in Alabama.”

The groundbreaking, held at the 10-acre campus site at 908 S. Cedar Avenue, drew representatives of the Alabama federal government delegation, a contingent of local and state stakeholders and special guest Kate Herman of Bloomberg Philanthropies. Bloomberg Philanthropies has committed $26.4 million to ASHS as part of its $250 million initiative to launch healthcare focused CTE high schools in 10 communities across the country.

The Education Lead for Bloomberg Philanthropies, Howard Wolfson, said ASHS will play an important role in the future of healthcare.

“We are proud to support the bold vision of the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences,” said Wolfson. “By giving students access to high quality instruction and clear career pathways, ASHS will help ensure that the next generation of healthcare professionals is well equipped to meet the demands of communities across the state and the country.”

Another national leader — one with local roots — entered the picture in a surprise announcement. Ivey revealed that Demopolis native Dr. Selwyn Vickers has agreed to serve as Special Advisor to ASHS and its supporting Foundation. Dr. Vickers, M.D., FACS, has served since 2022 as president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, recognized as one of the world’s leading cancer centers.

“As we take this step forward, we’re building opportunity, both for young people and for the future of healthcare in Alabama,” said ASHS president Dr. James “Jimmy” Martin. “Our mission is to help students discover purpose in service, connect learning to real careers and strengthen the health of every community in our state.”

ASHS will be a residential campus, drawing students from across Alabama. It will also become the fourth free, state-supported residential specialty school under the Alabama State Department of Education, joining high-performing programs in fine arts, math/science and cyber technology/engineering. It is the only school in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ national 10-school partnership being built entirely from the ground up.

Scheduled to open in August 2026, ASHS will welcome its first freshman class at a temporary campus on the grounds of the University of West Alabama in Livingston while construction proceeds in Demopolis toward an August 2027 opening. Students will live and learn together in a residential environment, emphasizing hands-on training, industry-recognized certifications and direct access both to higher education and immediate healthcare careers.

The Demopolis campus site is located next to Whitfield Regional Hospital, ASHS’s primary medical partner. Brasfield & Gorrie serves as the general contractor, with design by Caldwell Architects.

Final decisions on healthcare focus areas and curriculum are expected soon, paving the way for faculty and staff recruitment. Applications have opened, and Martin and his team have already launched a series of information sessions for students and parents, “A Future of Healthcare,” that is taking them to every area of Alabama.

For updates on construction progress, curriculum development and statewide recruitment events, visit alhealthcarehs.org.

About the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Foundation

The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences Foundation supports the school’s mission by building awareness, securing resources and fostering partnerships among educational, business, medical and philanthropic organizations to expand innovation in medical education and equity in Alabama healthcare.

For more information, visit ashsfoundation.org

About the ASHS:

The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences (ASHS) is the state’s newest specialty public high school — designed to prepare students for careers in healthcare through a rigorous academic foundation, hands-on clinical experiences and leadership development. Opening Fall 2026, ASHS will serve as Alabama’s first residential school focused exclusively on healthcare education, offering students a unique opportunity to live, learn and grow in a supportive, career-driven environment.

Curriculum & Career Readiness

Rigorous academic coursework integrated with healthcare-focused learning.

Opportunities to earn college credit through dual enrollment partnerships.

Exposure to pre-med, biomedical science, nursing, informatics and allied health fields.

Emphasis on critical thinking, communication and teamwork — essential for healthcare careers.

Graduates will be ready to enter the workforce or pursue advanced study with meaningful credentials.

Student Life

A residential community that builds independence and lifelong friendships.

Supervised dorm life with structured study time, wellness programs and weekend activities.

A vibrant House System that fosters character, leadership and belonging.

24/7 campus security, on-site residential staff and partnerships with local healthcare providers for student safety and well-being.

Admissions

Open to rising 9th-grade students from across Alabama.

No tuition – ASHS is a state-funded public school.

Students pay modest meal and activity fees, with financial assistance available.

Applications, which are open now, include online submission, counselor and teacher input and an interview phase.

Accepted students will begin classes in August 2026.

Fast Facts

Location: Demopolis, Alabama (First year classes will be on a mini-campus at the University of West Alabama)

Opening: Fall 2026

Grades Served: 9th grade (expanding annually)

Focus: Healthcare careers and workforce development

Core Values: Compassion · Innovation · Integrity · Service

A rendering of the ASHS, as well as a photo from today’s event are attached.

