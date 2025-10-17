NDDOT seeks additional input on Public and Non-Metropolitan Local Official Participation Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking a second round of public comment on the draft Public and Non-Metropolitan Local Official Participation Plan.

This plan provides guidance for public involvement in NDDOT statewide planning and programming activities. Additionally, this document serves as the guide for including non-metropolitan local officials and interested parties in the statewide transportation planning and programming public involvement process.

The public is invited to view this draft on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on the “Construction & Planning” on the top of the page, then clicking on “Transportation Plans & Programs”, then clicking on the “DRAFT 2025 Public Non Metropolitan Local Government Official Participation Plan” link.

Written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 17, 2025, with “Public Non-Metro Participation Plan” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Davin Cermak, NDDOT Planning and Asset Management Division, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700 or dotplanning@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.