Upcoming Fall Reports Due on October 30

The following Maine Department of Education (DOE) data reports are due for certification by school administrative units (SAUs) on October 30, 2025. All reports require review, validation, and certification by special education directors and superintendents. These reports have a direct impact on the Essential Programs and Services (EPS) subsidy.

Please note that it is recommended to wait until October 30 to complete the following certifications:

EF-S-05 Part 2 Special Education Staff FTEs Certification This report must be certified by special education directors before the Staff Certification report can be certified.

Staff Certification This report must be certified by superintendents.

EF-S-05 Part 1 Special Education Child Count This report must be certified by special education directors before the October 1 Student Enrollment can be certified.

October 1 Student Enrollment This report must be certified by superintendents.



Reporting guidance, instructions, and webinars about these reports can be found on the Maine Education Data Management Systems (MEDMS) Data Systems Support webpage.

With questions about these reports, please contact MEDMS at MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or 207-624-6896.