Councilmembers Evan Glass and Sidney Katz to Introduce the HERO Act
MARYLAND, October 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 17, 2025
From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass
New legislation aims to fast track benefits for families of firefighters who make the ultimate sacrifice
Montgomery County Councilmembers Evan Glass and Sidney Katz will hold a press conference to announce the introduction of the HERO Act. The proposed legislation ensures that if a career firefighter dies in the line of duty, their surviving spouse will promptly receive a monthly pension payment. The HERO Act aims to close a gap in the County Code, revealed by the tragic death of Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins in January.
The bill reaffirms Montgomery County’s commitment to supporting the brave firefighters who risk their lives in the line of duty and the families who carry on their legacy.
Who: Families of fallen first responders, representatives from Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, and public safety advocates
What: Press conference to introduce the HERO Act
When: Tuesday, October 21 at 12:15 p.m.
Where: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 4th floor conference room, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
Members of the media must RSVP by Tuesday, October 21 at 11 a.m. by emailing [email protected].
# # #Release ID: 25-348
Media Contact: Chenda Hong 240-883-7573
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.