Senior Executives Association Retains GovNavigators to Bolster Communications and Policy Advocacy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Senior Executives Association (SEA) announced today that it has retained GovNavigators , a leading government management and communications consultancy, to strengthen the Association’s policymaking and public affairs efforts during a pivotal period for the federal workforce.Under the engagement, GovNavigators will provide strategic communications, policy analysis, and stakeholder engagement support to help SEA amplify the voice of senior executives and ensure that their perspectives remain central to national discussions about government reform.“Federal executives are facing unprecedented challenges from workforce reductions to changing performance systems and political pressures,” said Marcus Hill, President of the Senior Executives Association. “GovNavigators understands that strong, ethical, and effective senior leadership is what keeps government running. Their company brings deep expertise in federal management, communications, and advocacy, exactly what SEA needs to successfully navigate the policy challenges ahead. Their experience and perspective will help SEA more effectively represent our members’ interests and communicate their vital role to policymakers and the public. This partnership reflects SEA’s commitment to staying proactive and visible in today’s fast-moving environment.”Robert Shea, CEO of GovNavigators, added, “It is an honor to support the dedicated professionals who make up the Senior Executives Association. Having served as an SES myself, I have seen firsthand how their integrity and innovation keep the federal government on course. Our goal is to help SEA tell that story more effectively to Congress, the media, and the American people.”GovNavigators, co-founded by Shea and Adam Hughes, advises organizations serving the public sector on strategy, policy, and communications. The firm helps clients navigate the evolving management and political landscape in Washington, D.C., with a focus on practical solutions and nonpartisan effectiveness.The Senior Executives Association (SEA) is a professional association representing Senior Executive Service members and other career federal executives. Founded in 1980, SEA’s goals are to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity of the federal government; to advance the professionalism and advocate the interests of career federal executives; and to enhance public recognition of their contributions. For more information, visit www.seniorexecs.org ###

