The Coffee Shops™ Announce 2026 MetalCoffeeShop® Metal Influencers

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2026 Influencers for MetalCoffeeShop(MCS) MCS Influencers share their expertise each month on MetalCoffeeShop through interviews, videos and articles covering key issues in metal construction. Representing every corner of the industry — from contractors to associations to service providers — these leaders bring valuable insight and perspective. Their contributions are highlighted in a dedicated section of the site called MCS Influencers.“We are dedicated to amplifying the voices of our MCS Influencers,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of The Coffee Shops. “Each one offers a distinct perspective on issues that matter to contractors and the wider metal industry, and we are grateful for their willingness to share their insights.”We are proud to announce the following 2026 MCS Influencers:Jon Olsen – Malco ToolsJosh Nowlin – Burrows SupplyCorey Lincoln – Metal SalesJunny Lee – Sherwin-WilliamsNigel Kreft – Elevate StructuresLee Ann Slattery – ATAS InternationalAnthony Ortega – Viotell Metal ConceptsSasha Demyan – Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA)Randy Chaffee – Source One MarketingJohn Chan – The Durable Slate CompanyStacee Lynn/Oliver Bell – The Barndominum CompanyRenee Ramey – Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA)Robert Tiffin – Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA)Paul and Emily Marshall – Mr. and Mrs. Post FrameJohn Sheridan – Sheridan ToolsBob Mesmer – RMG ErectorsBrad Van Dam – Carlisle Architectural MetalsChad Rowe – MetalFormingFor more information on the 2026 MCS Influencers, meet them here. About MetalCoffeeShopMetalCoffeeShop is committed to being an advocate and supporter of the metal construction industry. With Sherwin-Williams and industry thought leader’s contributions, the site supplies consistent information, education and networking avenues for all metal construction professionals. Visitors to the site will not only find education and information but thought-leading editorial, multimedia and Influencer content that elevates the metal construction industry. Like RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop is “Where the Metal Industry Meets!” For more information and involvement opportunities, visit www.metalcoffeeshop.com About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online

