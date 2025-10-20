Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown Partner Jason Luczak Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

Attorney Jason D. Luczak

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based trial and litigation law firm, Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP (GRGB), is incredibly excited to announce that Partner Jason Luczak has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

The induction ceremony at which Attorney Luczak became a Fellow took place before an extremely esteemed audience during the Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., this past weekend.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

Jason Luczak is a partner in the firm of Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown and has been practicing in this city for 17 years. The newly inducted Fellow is an alumna (alumnus) of Chicago Kent School of Law.

