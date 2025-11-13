Banyan Treatment Centers Celebrates 10 Years of Faith in Recovery: A Decade of Healing and Hope

Faith in Recovery

Banyan Treatment Centers celebrates 10 years of Faith in Recovery, a faith-based program helping thousands heal through compassion, spirituality, and care.

We’ve seen faith ignite hope where there once was none. It’s a privilege to walk beside our clients as they rebuild their lives with strength, forgiveness, and faith at the center.” — Anthony Acampora

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers proudly celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its Faith in Recovery program , a nationally recognized faith-based treatment track that has helped thousands of individuals find healing, purpose, and lasting recovery through the integration of clinical care and spiritual support.Established in 2015, Faith in Recovery was created to provide a non-denominational Christian environment for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health challenges.Over the past decade, the program has grown into a comprehensive continuum of faith-based services, including National Faith Services (2021), which expanded Faith in Recovery’s offerings to other Banyan facilities nationwide; the Faith in Recovery Virtual Telehealth IOP (2024), allowing participants to engage in treatment multiple times per week from the comfort of their homes while maintaining daily responsibilities; and the Faith in Recovery In-Person IOP (2025).“At Banyan, we are changing lives every day, and our Faith in Recovery program has been a tremendous part of that mission,” said John Sory, CEO of Banyan Treatment Centers. “For ten years, this program has met people where they are, whether deeply rooted in faith or exploring spirituality for the first time, helping them rebuild their lives, restore their hope, and discover lasting recovery through compassion and inclusivity.”Research continues to affirm the connection between spirituality and long-term substance use recovery. A national analysis found that 73% of U.S. substance-use treatment programs include a spirituality or faith-based component such as the 12-step model, showing how central faith is to healing (PMC / Recovery Research Institute). Another study found individuals with higher levels of religiosity had 55% higher odds of post-treatment abstinence.Led by Anthony Acampora, National Director of Faith-Based Services and Chaplain, the Faith in Recovery program provides a compassionate and inclusive space for clients seeking a faith-centered path to healing. Anthony and his team guide patients through a unique blend of evidence-based therapies and faith-based principles, helping individuals strengthen their relationship with God while addressing underlying emotional and behavioral challenges.“Faith in Recovery is about transformation of the mind, body, and spirit,” said Anthony Acampora. “We’ve seen faith ignite hope where there once was none. It’s a privilege to walk beside our clients as they rebuild their lives with strength, forgiveness, and faith at the center.”Banyan’s Faith in Recovery Program has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Christian Rehabilitation Programs in the United States by DetoxRehabs.org and received a Certificate of Recognition from the Governor’s Faith and Community Based Initiative. The program holds The Joint Commission Accreditation, underscoring its commitment to quality care and meaningful outcomes.Today, as Faith in Recovery celebrates 10 years of transforming lives, it remains a cornerstone of Banyan’s holistic treatment philosophy, offering faith-based support through inpatient and outpatient care. This program is available at multiple Banyan Treatment Centers locations nationwide.For more information about Faith in Recovery or to learn how to get involved in the 10-year anniversary celebration, visit www.faithinrecovery.com or call (888) 230-3122

Celebrating 10 Years of Changing Lives Through Faith in Recovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.