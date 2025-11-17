Banyan Treatment Centers Partners with Nothing's Off The Table with Louis Ruggiero to Raise Awareness on Addiction

Banyan Treatment Centers - Providing Growth, Through Recovery

FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers has announced a new partnership with Nothing’s Off the Table , the podcast hosted by recovery advocate and creator Louis Ruggiero, to expand awareness and break the stigma surrounding addiction and mental health. Together, they aim to create a national conversation rooted in authenticity, education, and hope.According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse , more than 40.3 million Americans struggled with a substance use disorder in 2020, yet only 6.5 percent of people received the help they needed.Stigma, fear, and misunderstanding often stand in the way of seeking treatment. Through this partnership, Banyan and Ruggiero hope to change that by bringing open, judgment-free discussions about addiction and recovery into mainstream spaces.Banyan Treatment Centers, one of the nation’s leading providers of behavioral health and addiction care, operates 16 facilities nationwide and offers a full continuum of treatment programs. The organization’s mission to help individuals and families find lasting recovery through compassion and evidence-based care aligns closely with Louis’s story of resilience and transformation.Now in recovery, Louis has dedicated his platform to sharing raw, unfiltered conversations about life after addiction. Through his podcast, Nothing’s Off the Table, he opens dialogue about shame, healing, and personal growth, bringing together voices from all walks of life to discuss the realities of recovery.“Louis’s honesty embodies what we strive to show every day at Banyan. That recovery is possible, no matter your past,” said John Sory, CEO of Banyan Treatment Centers. “By partnering with him, we’re not just sharing stories. We’re helping people realize they’re not alone and that help is available.”“Banyan and I share the same mission, to show that recovery isn’t something to hide. It’s something to be proud of,” said Louis Ruggiero, host of Nothing’s Off the Table. “When we speak honestly about addiction and mental health, we give people permission to believe that change is possible for them too.”Through this partnership, Banyan and Nothing’s Off the Table will continue to shine a light on the realities of addiction, mental health, and the courage it takes to rebuild. Their shared goal is to foster understanding, compassion, and action, reminding audiences everywhere that recovery is not only possible, it’s powerful.About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized network of behavioral health facilities offering individualized, evidence-based care for individuals struggling with substance use and mental health disorders. Through compassion and clinical excellence, Banyan helps patients and families build lasting foundations for recovery.About Nothing’s Off the TableHosted by Louis Ruggiero, Nothing’s Off the Table is a podcast dedicated to honest conversations about addiction, recovery, and personal growth. Drawing from his own journey, Louis uses his platform to connect with others who have faced similar battles, proving that no story is too messy to inspire hope.

