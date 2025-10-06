The Coffee Shops™ Announce OutdoorCoffeeShop™

The Coffee Shops launch fourth Coffee Shop focused on outdoor living.

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces a new website for the outdoor living industry, OutdoorCoffeeShop™ (OCS). This new site is the latest online community for contractors and outdoor professionals specializing in hardscape, pool and water features, decking and flooring, landscaping and outdoor living. In the traditional Coffee Shop model, OCS will build professionalism and networking opportunities for the industry. Please visit Outdoorcoffeeshop.com to see our premier sponsor.“For over twenty years The Coffee Shops have built trusted online communities for contractors,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of The Coffee Shops. “With the launch of OutdoorCoffeeShop.com, we are bringing that same model of connection and resources to the outdoor living construction industry. In partnership with the site’s sponsor, we are proud to create a space where outdoor living professionals can learn, share and grow together.”OutdoorCoffeeShop offers a one-of-a-kind educational, informational and community experience for outdoor professionals, including hardscape, pool, spa, landscaping and all outdoor living contractors and design professionals. This new Coffee Shop delivers industry-leading content including articles, podcasts, webinars and more that are wholly focused on the contractors, consultants and trades who build incredible outdoor living spaces.Leading outdoor product and service providers will share information for outdoor-focused construction professionals on new products, training, initiatives and services that can improve the industry. With a focus on providing education for the growth and success of outdoor professionals, the site offers thought leadership for ongoing business success. In combination with a strong social media presence including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and outdoor-focused podcasts and multimedia, OutdoorCoffeeShop is opening a brand-new opportunity to build community, grow business and find networking within the rapidly growing outdoor living construction industry. Follow us on social media and be sure to visit www.outdoorcoffeeshop.com today.About OutdoorCoffeeShopOutdoorCoffeeShop™ (OCS) is a community and resource hub for professionals in the outdoor space to share ideas, tell stories, research, find learning opportunities and offer help. OCS is one of many websites under the umbrella of The Coffee Shops (thecoffeeshops.online), which went online in 2002. OCS, in collaboration with the site’s sponsor, is the latest online community for contractors specializing in hardscape, pool and water features, decking and flooring, landscaping and outdoor living. Like the other Coffee Shops, OCS delivers award-winning content, education and information with a focus on outdoor living that will build professionalism and networking opportunities. We are the place Where the Industry Meets! Visit outdoorcoffeeshop.com for more info.About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

