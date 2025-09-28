RoofersCoffeeShop® Announces Refresh of AskARoofer™ Site

The updated design offers a clean, user-friendly experience that highlights essential information in a visually engaging format.

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces a refresh of its sister site AskARoofer (AAR) to deliver an improved experience for home and building owners.The newly redesigned site features a fresh, modern aesthetic and a simplified layout aimed at better serving both homeowners, commercial building owners, facility managers and the design community including great resources for architects. The site now offers simplified navigation and quicker access to trusted information. As always, visitors can submit their roofing questions directly through the site and receive expert answers from professional contractors who are proud members of RoofersCoffeeShop’s R-Club.As site visitors’ needs continue to evolve, it’s imperative that AskARoofer does too in order to meet those changing needs. This latest refresh prioritizes ease and accessibility, delivering a more intuitive platform that guides users through their roofing journey with answers, insights and essential resources. “For this refresh, we took a data-driven approach,” stated RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS) President Heidi J. Ellsworth. “We analyzed user behavior to identify the most sought-after content and made sure it’s now front and center — easier to find and more accessible.”One of our newest features is the addition of a visualizer powered by Renoworks, which allows visitors to experiment with different roofing styles, colors and materials in real time. This interactive tool helps users visualize how various roofing options will look on their actual home or building, making it easier to make informed decisions with confidence before starting a project.“Technology continues to influence how homeowners and building owners make roofing decisions,” stated Ellsworth. “That is why we partnered with Renoworks to integrate their powerful visualization tool, helping users explore roofing options more clearly and confidently.”Those looking for answers to their roofing questions can trust that AskARoofer remains dedicated to delivering reliable, up-to-date roofing information and answers tailored to their needs. The new experience is available at www.askaroofer.com About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com About AskARooferAskARoofer provides home and building owners with a unique opportunity to connect with contractors for their roofing questions, maintenance tips, product recommendations and more. Originally launched in 2005, AskARoofer was envisioned by a longtime friend of RoofersCoffeeShop, Bob “ShingleWeaver” McCrickard, who expressed his desire for RCS to preserve his legacy and continue helping property owners find answers to their roofing questions. This unique and informative website brings home and building owners and roofing professionals together, allowing site visitors to submit questions that will be answered by professional contractors. AskARoofer is the best place for owners to educate themselves about the roofs over their heads. Have a question? AskARoofer. For more information, visit www.askaroofer.com

