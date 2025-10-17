‘You’re Not God, That Job is Taken’ by Scott H. Silverman Empowers Readers to Let Go of the Illusion of Control

"You’re Not God, That Job Is Taken" by Scott H. Silverman guides readers through the journey of accepting personal limitations.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his latest book, " You’re Not God, That Job Is Taken ," Scott H. Silverman guides readers through the transformative journey of embracing personal limitations. With over four decades in recovery and helping others through their struggles, Silverman shares his insights into the myth of control and how letting go can lead to true empowerment.In a world obsessed with perfection, Scott H. Silverman’s book offers a refreshing perspective. As an author and recovery expert, Scott draws from his personal journey and the lives he’s touched to show that the key to true growth isn’t in controlling everything. It’s in knowing when to ask for help.“You’re Not God, That Job Is Taken” explores myths surrounding the need for control, offering steps to release the burden of perfectionism. Using stories, examples, and advice, Silverman teaches that embracing limitations leads to stronger connections, peace, and authentic living.Whether you’re a leader, a parent, or someone struggling with life’s unexpected challenges, this book shows you how letting go of the need to control every outcome can be liberating. It’s about recognizing that none of us has all the answers, and that’s okay. The message is simple: Stop trying to do it all alone.Scott H. Silverman has spent over forty years working with individuals facing crises and personal struggles, including addiction and trauma recovery. His work is grounded in the belief that real transformation happens when we acknowledge our limits and seek support. This book is for anyone who wants to free themselves from the pressure of perfectionism and create a life of peace, trust, and growth.About the AuthorScott H. Silverman has over 40 years of experience helping people face addiction and crisis. He’s the founder of Confidential Recovery, offering coaching and outpatient programs for lasting change. His wisdom comes from personal experience of overcoming addiction after a suicide attempt. Now sober, he shares his journey through coaching and speaking nationwide. Whether guiding families or addressing crowds, Scott leads with heart, humor, and honesty. His mission is to help people release what isn't theirs to carry and cherish what matters most.

