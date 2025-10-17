mikah Releases a new single, ‘Escape’

Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc. Photo Credit: Pierre Boissel & Mathias Ponard | Art Direction: Lara Damiens

This is the first chapter of mikah’s emotional journey, following his notable collaboration with 88rising, “Butterflies”!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter mikah has released a new single, “ Escape ,” following his attention-grabbing collaboration with American music label 88Rising for “ Butterflies ” released in September. This single is the first chapter of mikah’s three-part new single project, entitled Homesick. Driven by the urge to chase dreams while longing for the home he can’t let go of, mikah explores the emotional struggle between these two forces.“This song is based on my experiences in Hawaii. Joy, unhappiness, confusion - many emotions were tangled together back then. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted, but I knew that there had to be ‘something more.’ The title ‘Escape’ came from the feeling of longing to get out of a ‘place that’s comfortable, but also ties you down.’ It’s not easy to leave the place where you grew up. But that’s the start of the journey to find your ‘true self.’” – mikahThe song paints this delicate inner conflict with sparse, emotionally charged sounds and fragile, introspective lyrics. “Escape” blends the rhythmic feel of R&B, the clarity of indie pop, and the textured guitars of alternative rock. Building on the emotional depth of his standout track “so I don’t forget,” this new release presents a more multidimensional and globally resonant sound.ABOUT mikahBorn and raised in Hawaii, mikah debuted as a member of the boy group INTERSECTION after moving to Tokyo and starting his music career in 2016.After participating in China’s largest audition program, CHUANG 2021, he released official covers of “So Sick by Ne-Yo,” “永不失連的愛(A forever connected love) by Eric Chou,” and “輸入法打可愛按第五 (push no. 5 for cute in input method),” quickly gaining notice for his beautifully silky voice, and successfully breaking into the Chinese market. “輸入法打可愛按第五 (push no. 5 for cute in input method)” gained over 880 million views, and ranked in on every Chinese top chart. In addition, in the final episode of CHUANG 2021, he was chosen as a top member of the boy group “INTO1” and made his Chinese debut, and released 4 albums in both Chinese and English. As a member of “INTO1” for 2 years, mikah also released covers of “Beautiful” and other singles, and was ranked number 1 on multiple charts.After being a part of two boy groups in America, Japan, and China, he released his 1st EP, bleached, in December of 2023, officially starting his solo singer-songwriter career. In 2024, he released his 2nd EP, Pretty Lies, in all English, and increased his presence as a global artist with his first performance at SUMMER SONIC (Tokyo) as well as the Meta Moon Festival in Dubai. The live performance video of his hit song “so I don’t forget” gained eight million views on YouTube, establishing it as a long-term hit.In 2025, starting with a collaboration with 88rising, he will step into the next stage, where he aims for the global music scene.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.