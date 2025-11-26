PLAVE Achieves New Career Milestone with their Second Single Album, PLBBUU

Photo Credit: VLAST

PLBBUU recorded the second-highest first-week sales for a single album released by boy groups in K-pop history, following BTS’ Butter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Within a week after releasing their second single album, PLBBUU PLAVE has achieved a new career milestone as well as a record in K-pop history. According to South Korea’s Hanteo Chart data on November 16th, more than 1.09 million copies of PLBBUU (released on November 10th) were sold during the first week of sales since its release, which is a new personal record for the group. PLAVE became the first boy group and the first virtual idol group to exceed one million first-week sales with their third mini album, Caligo Pt. 1, released in February 2025. In less than three years after their debut, PLAVE has once again broken their own record in first-week album sales with the release of PLBBUU, which included a collaboration with the beloved Sanrio characters.This new record is likewise remarkable as it made PLAVE the group that recorded the second-highest first-week sales for a single album released by a boy group in K-pop history, following BTS’ Butter. PLBBUU’s title track, “ BBUU! ,” also topped iTunes charts in seven countries and regions, including Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Peru.While PLBBUU set a new career-high for PLAVE, this is not the first groundbreaking record for the group. After debuting in Japan with “Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)” in June, PLAVE topped Japan’s four major music charts (Oricon Daily Single Chart, Oricon Weekly Single Ranking, Oricon Weekly Accumulative Single Ranking, Billboard Japan’s Top Singles Sales and Hot 100). According to Billboard Japan’s data collected between July 7th and July 13th, more than 388,200 copies of “Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)” have been sold within the first week of its release. This is the highest number of first-week sales of a Japanese album by international artists in 2025. They are also the first virtual idol group in history to enter Billboard’s Global 200 chart and Billboard's Global Excluding US chart, and perform in as well as sell out two of South Korea’s top five stadiums (KSPO DOME and Gocheok Sky Dome) for their first Asia tour, 2025 PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]. With unprecedented records in album sales, digital charts, and concert attendance, PLAVE is proving themselves as a group with infinite possibilities and potential, garnering higher attention and anticipation for their future activities.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows, such as Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1, as well as on Show! Music Core, setting new benchmarks and cementing their status in K-pop and music history.Caligo Pt. 1 released in February 2025 reached over 11 million accumulated streams within a day of release on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon and received two major achievements on the platform for entering the Billions Club, which is given to artists who have recorded more than a billion streams accumulatively since their debut, as well as being the best millions streaming album within 24 hours. Six days after the album's release, PLAVE’s cumulative streaming number surpassed two billion, and that number continues to grow each day. The title track “Dash” from Caligo Pt. 1 granted the group’s first entry to Billboard’s Global 200 chart, and four tracks from the album were on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart. After releasing their second single album, PLBBUU, PLAVE recorded the second-highest first-week sales for a single album released by K-pop boy groups in history, and became the first virtual idol group to sell out Gocheok Sky Dome, which is one of the biggest stadiums in South Korea. All of these outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

PLAVE 'BBUU!' M/V

