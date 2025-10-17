Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): The Geometrika Platform Now Measures Brand Visibility in AI Search

Geometrika Launches a Powerful New AI & LLM Search Platform

The Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform for AI search analytics. Measure & optimize brand visibility in AI answers to drive growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the customer journey is fundamentally reshaped by generative AI, businesses are facing a critical new challenge: a profound lack of visibility where millions of consumer decisions are now being made. To address this, Geometrika has officially launched its powerful new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, a comprehensive suite of tools designed to empower companies to measure, analyze, and strategically enhance their brand presence in AI-generated search results and chatbot responses.The digital marketing landscape is undergoing its most significant transformation in a decade. While marketers have spent years mastering traditional SEO for search engines like Google, a rapidly growing segment of consumers now turns directly to AI systems like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Gemini for product research, complex comparisons, and trusted recommendations. These platforms deliver synthesized, conversational answers, not just lists of links, meaning brands that aren't cited directly and favorably within these AI responses become effectively invisible to potential customers, bypassing traditional marketing funnels entirely."Businesses are flying blind into the biggest market shift since the rise of social media," says Sergey Rabusov, CEO of Geometrika. "They meticulously track SEO rankings and PPC campaigns, but that data is becoming incomplete. If your brand isn't part of the AI-generated answer, you're not just losing a click; you're losing the entire customer before they even know you exist. Good GEO is like good SEO on steroids—it’s about strategically influencing decisions at the absolute earliest stage of this new, AI-driven customer journey."Why Traditional SEO Is No Longer EnoughThe rise of "zero-click searches," where users get their answers directly on the results page, has already challenged the value of top organic rankings. AI Overviews and integrated chatbots are accelerating this trend at an exponential rate, devaluing billions of dollars invested in content designed solely to capture clicks from a list of links. GEO addresses this paradigm shift by moving the focus from ranking to being cited. The new goal is to become an authoritative, trusted source that AI models use to formulate their answers.Driving Tangible Business Value with AI Search AnalyticsGeometrika provides a robust suite of tools to transform generative AI visibility from an unknown black box into a manageable and profitable marketing channel. The platform delivers comprehensive AI brand measurement and LLM search analytics, enabling businesses to:- Gain a Decisive Competitive Edge: See with perfect clarity how your brand, products, and competitors are represented in the new AI search landscape. This allows for proactive strategy adjustments to dominate the narrative where it now matters most.- Drive High-Intent, High-Value Traffic: By ensuring your brand is cited authoritatively in AI-generated answers, you influence customers at the peak of their consideration phase. This leads to a significant, measurable increase in direct and branded search traffic from users who are already convinced of your value.- Make Data-Driven Strategic Decisions: Replace risky guesswork with actionable, granular insights. Geometrika’s robust AI search analytics provide a clear view of performance, allowing you to refine marketing, PR, and content strategies based on what verifiably works in the complex AI ecosystem.- Proactively Manage Brand Reputation: Actively track the sentiment, context, and frequency of brand mentions across all major AI platforms. This enables you to manage how your brand is perceived by millions of users, instantly mitigating reputational risks and reinforcing positive messaging.How Geometrika and GEO WorkThe Geometrika platform enables businesses to upload their entire semantic core—the keywords, topics, and prompts vital to their brand—and conduct a deep, continuous audit of their visibility. The system provides strategic dashboards, share-of-voice metrics, and in-depth competitor analysis to guide content refinement for AI answer optimization.GEO strategy itself requires a sophisticated new approach to content creation. While quality and uniqueness remain paramount, a new, critical criterion emerges: machine readability and trustworthiness. Content must be meticulously structured with clear headings, lists, schematics, and rich semantic context to be easily understood, verified, and trusted by large language models. This ensures that when the AI synthesizes an answer, it references the brand’s information as a definitive source."The way people find and process information is fundamentally changing, forever," says Alena Belova, CMO & R&D at Geometrika. "GEO is a new, controllable marketing channel that is non-negotiable for future growth. But you can't manage what you can't measure. Geometrika is the tool that finally turns the AI black box into a predictable, data-centric system, helping businesses make the right strategic decisions to win in the next decade of digital."Geometrika is now available, with plans designed for businesses of all sizes, from agile startups to global enterprises.Built By Partners, For the Future of BusinessGeometrika is an advanced AI Search Analytics and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform. It was conceived and developed by the expert team at BARS Agency , a digital agency that builds modern web applications and automates business processes using artificial intelligence. The agency is defined by its core philosophy: "We solve, not sell."This principle means becoming a true partner to clients, first diagnosing the core business problem and then designing a technological solution. BARS Agency’s expertise lies in turning business challenges—from manual accounting to brand reputation management—into opportunities for growth through AI automation, advanced web development, and SERM. Geometrika itself is a product of this problem-solving DNA. The team identified the existential challenge of AI search visibility and built the exact tool they knew businesses would need to navigate and win in the new digital landscape. It is a solution born from a deep, practical understanding of how technology can be leveraged to achieve a competitive advantage.By turning AI presence into a transparent asset, Geometrika helps companies adapt to the new era of AI-driven commerce and secure their future relevance. For more information, visit https://geometrika.dev/en

