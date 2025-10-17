Rezolve.ai to Showcase Autonomous IT Operations Platform This Winter at HDI SM World 2025

Rezolve.ai to showcase its Autonomous IT Operations Platform at HDI SM World 2025, unveiling Agentic AI innovations and a bold New Year Trade-Up Offer.

This winter, we're showing the industry how to Frost-Proof Support with Agentic AI, transforming IT from reactive ticket-handling to intelligent, self-driving operations.” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, a global leader in Agentic AI for IT and employee support, has announced its participation in HDI Service Management World 2025, taking place from November 16 to 19 in Orlando, Florida. The company will exhibit its capabilities at Booth 216, where it will unveil its Autonomous IT Operations Platform, a transformative leap from traditional, ticket-based ITSM systems to intelligent, self-driving L1 and L2 support operations.

Under the theme “Frost-Proof Your Support with Agentic AI,” Rezolve.ai aims to inspire IT and service management professionals to embrace a new era of autonomous operations. The platform leverages advanced Agentic AI to eliminate repetitive workloads, predict issues before they escalate, and empower human agents to focus on strategic innovation. As part of its event showcase, Rezolve.ai will also introduce a limited-time New Year Trade-Up Offer, designed to make switching from legacy ITSM systems frictionless and risk-free.

“Too many organizations are still firefighting tickets using outdated tools that no longer deliver measurable outcomes,” said a Rezolve.ai spokesperson. “Our mission is to help them transition to an era where IT operations run intelligently and autonomously, without downtime or disruption. HDI SM World 2025 is the perfect platform to demonstrate how Agentic AI can make that vision real.”

The company’s Autonomous IT Operations Platform combines three key capabilities - Agentic SideKick 3.0, Rezolve SearchIQ, and Rezolve VoiceIQ, to deliver continuous, always-on support. Agentic SideKick 3.0 introduces a team of self-resolving AI agents capable of handling routine IT issues instantly, while Rezolve SearchIQ provides employees with contextual answers across enterprise systems in seconds. It is an Agentic RAG system for enterprise search, a single source of truth for knowledge workers seeking self-service support. Complementing these capabilities, Rezolve VoiceIQ brings AI-powered voice ticketing into the support experience, enabling employees to interact naturally through phone or voice channels. Together, these technologies create a unified support ecosystem that drastically improves service speed, accuracy, and employee satisfaction.

To celebrate the event, Rezolve.ai is launching its New Year Trade-Up Offer, a bold initiative allowing enterprises to replace their existing ITSM tools with Rezolve.ai’s Autonomous IT Operations Platform at no extra cost. The program covers remaining contract durations, includes complimentary migration with zero downtime, and offers an in-depth Rezolve DeskIQ report (worth $25,000 for free) to map automation and ROI potential. The offer is available to a select number of qualifying enterprises, positioning it as one of the most compelling opportunities for IT leaders seeking to modernize their support ecosystems before 2026.

As the countdown to HDI SM World 2025 begins, Rezolve.ai invites attendees and industry professionals to visit Booth 216 to experience the future of autonomous service management firsthand. The company will provide live demonstrations, one-on-one consultations, and early access to its Trade-Up Offer for those ready to make the leap from ITSM to AITSM.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is the most advanced, intelligent, and purpose-built Agentic AI platform for employee support and shared enterprise services. It combines intelligent knowledge management, autonomous workflow execution, and conversational experiences within collaboration hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. The company helps enterprises reduce support costs, boost productivity, and elevate employee satisfaction through an intelligent and continuously learning team of AI agents.

Visit www.rezolve.ai to learn more or request a demo.

Rezolve SearchIQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.