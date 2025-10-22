Healthcare Buildings Market to Reach $340.6 Billion by 2029 with 3.3% CAGR

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Healthcare Buildings Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for healthcare buildings has seen a slight increase. The value is set to rise from $294.43 billion in 2024 to a projected $299.57 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The acceleration in growth during the historical period is due to factors such as the robust economic advancements in developing markets, escalated healthcare expenditure, an increas in patient numbers, a growth in medical tourism, and enhanced governmental backing.

The market size of healthcare infrastructures is set to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, set to reach a value of $340.6 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 3.3%. Numerous factors contribute to this projected growth over the forecasted period, including a rise in the elderly population, an uptick in chronic illnesses, quickening urbanization, and overall population increase. Key emerging trends within this forecasted period encompass the adoption of integrated building systems to boost patient care, safety, and operational efficacy, coupled with sustainability and eco-friendly construction practices aimed at reducing environmental harm. Moreover, there is an uptick in investments pertaining to healthcare infrastructure in an effort to upgrade facilities, and furthermore, a spike in strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants as a way to broaden their range of products and extend their geographical reach.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Healthcare Buildings Market?

The anticipated expansion of the healthcare-building market is linked to the increasing identification of acute and chronic illnesses. Acute diseases, which commonly surface suddenly and typically persist for only a few days or weeks, along with chronic disorders, which could worsen over their development period of months or years, are both significant factors. In aiding the healthcare system's efficiency, hospital supplements and associated activities provide consistent access to treatments for these illnesses. Consequently, the rising rates of acute and chronic disorders boost the necessity for healthcare infrastructure, thereby stimulating the healthcare-building market's growth. For illustration, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an independent entity in Australia, identified in March 2022 that about 78.6% of Australians had a minimum of one long-standing health complication. Similarly, roughly half of the population (equivalent to 46.6% or 11.6 million) were suffering from at least one chronic ailment. Hence, these escalating instances of acute and chronic disorders are fuelling the expansion of the healthcare-building sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Healthcare Buildings Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Buildings include:

• Hochtief AG

• Skanska AB

• Balfour Beatty plc

• DPR Construction

• Royal BAM Group

• AECOM Technology

• Kier Group plc

• McCarthy Holdings Inc

• Vaughn Construction

• JE Dunn Construction

What Are The Future Trends Of The Healthcare Buildings Market?

The predominant trend emerging in the hospital buildings market is product innovation. To solidify their footing in this sector, top-notch companies are paying more attention to the development of innovative products. RSC Architects, an American architectural firm, is an example of this. In February 2023, they introduced Helena Theurer Pavilion, an innovative nine-story surgical and intensive care tower that expands over a staggering 530,000 square feet at Hackensack University Medical Center. This state-of-the-art building has taken patient care to a new level in the New York metropolitan area. The pavilion, equipped with all-private patient rooms and cutting-edge 'smart hospital' technology, is meticulously designed to ensure an unparalleled patient experience.

How Is The Healthcare Buildings Market Segmented?

The healthcare buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Facility Type: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes, Academic Institutes, Other Facility Types

2) By Service Type: New Construction, Refurbishment

3) By Healthcare Type: Public Healthcare, Private Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Hospitals: General Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals

2) By Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Outpatient Surgery Centers, Same-Day Surgery Centers

3) By Long Term Care Facilities And Nursing Homes: Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities

4) By Academic Institutes: Medical Schools, Research Institutions

5) By Other Facility Types: Urgent Care Centers, Rehabilitation Facilities, Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Healthcare Buildings Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the healthcare buildings market. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa in the healthcare buildings market.

