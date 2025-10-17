Does a “Licensed Institution” Truly Guarantee Fund Safety? — The Blind Spot of Traditional Trading Systems and Finger Trader’s Answer

When investors must prove they have sufficient funds, who proves that brokers can actually bear the orders?

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 📅 發佈日期 / Release Date：2025年10月🖋️ 記者 / Reporter：王子謙（金融時代特約 / Special Contributor to Financial Times Asia）📍 資料來源 / Sources：Financial Insight / Finger Trader 專訪整理導語 / Introduction在傳統金融市場中，交易商的「持牌」身份一直被視為信任的象徵。然而，當市場出現劇烈波動、交易量瞬間放大時，這份信任是否仍然成立？In traditional financial markets, a broker’s “licensed” status has long been seen as a symbol of trust. But when the market becomes volatile and trading volumes surge, does that trust still hold?記者在近期調查中發現，一個名為 Finger Trader 的新型交易系統，正挑戰這個長久以來被忽視的制度漏洞。Recent investigations have revealed that a new trading system called Finger Trader is challenging a long-ignored flaw in this system.正文 / Main Content制度盲點：只審核投資者，不審核交易商在大多數傳統交易平台裡，投資者開倉之前，系統都會嚴格檢查其賬戶資金是否充足——這是基本的風控邏輯。On most traditional trading platforms, investors must pass a strict balance check before opening a position — this is basic risk control logic.但同樣的標準，卻從未被用來檢查交易商本身的資金承接能力。However, the same standard is never applied to brokers’ actual capital capacity.這意味著，即使交易商本身資金不足，只要持有監管牌照，仍可接收無數訂單。This means that even if a broker lacks sufficient liquidity, as long as it holds a regulatory license, it can still accept unlimited orders.一旦市場行情劇烈變動，這些「資金脆弱」的交易商便可能因流動性不足而出現延遲、滑價，甚至停盤。When the market fluctuates violently, these “financially fragile” brokers may face delays, slippage, or even system halts due to liquidity shortages.「用戶的資金每天被監控，但交易商的資金卻只在季度審核時被檢查，這中間的三個月，誰能保證他們的承接能力？」“Investors’ funds are monitored daily, but brokers’ funds are checked only quarterly. Who guarantees their solvency in those three months?”——某匿名金融風控顧問指出 / said an anonymous financial risk consultant.傳統監管依賴的是「季度審核報告」與「持牌信任假設」。Traditional regulation relies on “quarterly audit reports” and the “licensed trust assumption.”但在資訊流通速度以毫秒計的今天，這種制度設計難以即時反映市場真實風險，形成一個巨大的「時間真空」。But in today’s millisecond-level information age, this design fails to reflect real-time risks — creating a dangerous “time vacuum.”系統革新：清算托管與即時驗證 / System Reform: Clearing Custody and Real-Time VerificationFinger Trader 團隊認為，真正公平的市場，應該讓所有角色——包括交易商——都經得起實時驗證。The Finger Trader team believes that a truly fair market should allow every participant — including brokers — to be verified in real time.該系統透過清算機構進行資金托管，所有用戶與交易商的資金均不留在平台或交易商內部，而是交由第三方清算層進行管理。Its system adopts clearing institutions to handle fund custody: neither traders nor brokers hold funds internally — all are managed at an independent clearing layer.系統會根據即時資金狀況自動驗證交易商的承接能力，The system automatically verifies brokers’ liquidity in real time.若交易商的資金無法支撐當前訂單，系統將即刻將該訂單轉移至另一家資金充足的交易商執行。If a broker cannot support an order, the system instantly reroutes it to another broker with sufficient capital.這樣的設計，讓市場撮合第一次實現了「雙向審核」：This mechanism enables the market to achieve “dual verification” for the first time:用戶需具備足夠資金開倉；交易商亦必須具備足夠資金承接。Investors must have enough balance to open positions, and brokers must have enough liquidity to accept them.這一點，被不少金融從業者視為真正的制度突破。Many financial professionals view this as a genuine structural breakthrough.由價格走向價值：投資的另一種定義 / From Price to Value: A New Definition of InvestingFinger Trader 的理念，不僅是風控的重構，更是一種市場哲學的改變。Finger Trader’s philosophy is not just about risk management — it’s a shift in market thinking.在過去的十年，交易商之間的競爭往往圍繞「低手續費」「低點差」「高返傭」展開。Over the past decade, brokers have competed mainly on “low fees,” “tight spreads,” and “high rebates.”這些手段吸引了短期投機者，卻未真正提升市場的穩定性與信任。These tactics attract short-term speculators but do little to enhance stability and trust.Finger Trader 團隊在訪問中表示：The Finger Trader team stated during an interview:「我們並不希望讓市場只停留在價格競爭，而是讓交易回歸到價值的比拼。真正的價值，是透明、公平與安全。」“We don’t want the market to remain in a price war — we want trading to return to a competition of value. True value is transparency, fairness, and security.”結語 / Conclusion當技術足以在毫秒內撮合上千筆訂單時，制度卻仍停留在季度審核的節奏，這本身就是市場風險的來源。When technology can match thousands of trades per millisecond, yet regulation still moves at a quarterly pace — that itself becomes a market risk.Finger Trader 以「清算托管 + 實時驗證 + 動態轉單」的機制，讓持牌與否不再是唯一信任依據，With its “Clearing Custody + Real-Time Verification + Dynamic Order Transfer” mechanism, Finger Trader makes licensing no longer the only basis of trust.取而代之的，是一個能以數據自證公平的交易生態。Instead, it builds a trading ecosystem that proves fairness through data itself.「傳統金融保證了通道的存在，但 Finger Trader 保證了真實的存在。」“Traditional finance guarantees the existence of the channel; Finger Trader guarantees the existence of truth.”—— 一位金融分析師如是說 / said a financial analyst.

