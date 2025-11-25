Finger Trader Announces Filing of the World’s First 'Multi-Node Capacity Risk Transfer Signal System (MMRTS)' Patent

A New Global Standard for Cross-Market Transparency & Technology-Neutral Infrastructure

OSAKA, 大阪府, JAPAN, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sargia Inc( Finger Trader ) today announced that its core technology, the Multi-Market-Maker Risk Transfer Signal Distribution System (MMRTS), has been officially filed and accepted for patent review (Application No. 22025115536.6).This invention introduces a pure Signal-Layer infrastructure, entirely isolated from any pricing, execution, routing, matching, clearing, or transaction behavior. MMRTS focuses exclusively on real-time capacity monitoring, automated risk-transfer proposal generation, and audit-ready evidence logging, marking a breakthrough in how multi-node financial environments manage capacity risk.A Seven-Year Engineering Mission with One Core Vision:“Let participants evaluate the market, not the trustworthiness of counterpart nodes.”MMRTS was designed to solve a longstanding structural problem in multi-venue financial ecosystems:The risk a participant bears should not depend on the honesty or governance quality of different nodes.To achieve this, Finger Trader spent three years engineering a system where:• Anything that previously required “trust” becomes “verifiable.”• Anything that previously required “guesswork” becomes “recorded evidence.”MMRTS is the first public reveal of this philosophy in a complete, patent-protected form.Key Technical Highlights (Patent Excerpts)1. Real-Time Dual-Layer Capacity MonitoringThe system continuously monitors each node’s operational load.When a node reaches or approaches its threshold, MMRTS automatically generates a Risk Transfer Signal (RTS) containing load snapshots and triggering conditions.2. Dynamic Capacity Computation & Proportional Proposal GenerationMMRTS calculates remaining capacity across all other nodes—supporting FX, metals, equities, indices, CFD, OTC liquidity, and more—then generates proportional transfer proposals for load redistribution.3. Fully Independent Node Decision-MakingEvery node independently responds to proposals:• Accept• RejectMMRTS cannot force, modify, outsource, or execute any action.It is strictly non-interventionist.4. Immutable Evidence Chain — “Who Decided What” Is Always VerifiableAll RTS events—including generation, broadcasting, acceptance, or rejection—are stored using:• Node Signature + HSM System Signature• Hash-Chained Records (tamper-evident, irreversible)• Multi-node synchronized storageMMRTS does not require blockchain or crypto; it is fully aligned with regulated financial audit standards.5. Technology-Neutral Architecture (Written Explicitly in the Patent)MMRTS does not:• produce prices• match orders• execute trades• route liquidity• clear transactions• manage funds• access user dataIt is a signal system, not a financial system.A Deep Structural Advantage: Hard to Replicate, Harder to Reverse-EngineerMMRTS is built through tightly coupled modules:• Monitoring Module• Signal-Generation Module• Capacity Computation Module• Proposal-Distribution Module• Verification & Responsibility-Tracking ModuleThese modules form a single interconnected logic chain.Even if an external party imitates the features, it cannot reproduce the structural logic, which is precisely what the patent protects.Regulatory Benefits:A New Level of Auditability and Transparency**Regulators commonly ask three questions:1. “Can responsibility be clearly tracked?”Yes.MMRTS binds every decision (accept/reject) to a permanent evidence chain.2. “Does the system intervene in the market?”No.MMRTS is passive and neutral; it never triggers or executes any financial action.3. “Does the system expose sensitive information?”No.Regulators only see RTS signals—not user data, trade details, or pricing.This makes MMRTS compatible with:• RegTech• ClearingTech• Market Infrastructure Technology (InfraTech)*A Global Use-Case:A Common Language for Multi-Node Risk Transparency**MMRTS can be deployed across:• Multi-market, multi-maker liquidity ecosystems• Cross-jurisdiction risk-monitoring environments• Clearing member capacity audits• High-frequency multi-venue infrastructure• Any system needing transparency at the Signal Layer rather than the Execution LayerThis is the first time a market-neutral “risk-transfer signaling standard” has been structurally defined.Founder’s Remarks“Our goal is simple:Participants should only need to evaluate the market, not the trustworthiness of counterpart nodes.”“MMRTS decentralizes risk concentration and replaces belief with evidence.”He adds:“The patent filing is only the beginning.Our mission is to build a globally adoptable Signal Layer standard for modern financial infrastructure.”Conclusion:MMRTS Is Not a Feature—it Is a Foundational Standard**The submission of MMRTS marks the first public disclosure of Finger Trader’s seven-year infrastructure effort.It is not a tool, not a product feature, but a baseline standard for cross-node risk transparency, designed for the next generation of global market infrastructure.Finger Trader will continue expanding MMRTS across multiple markets, nodes, and regulatory jurisdictions—building a future that is:More TransparentMore StableMore Verifiable

