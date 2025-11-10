專訪 Finger Trader 技術總監 Jason： 《交易的公平，應由系統邏輯來證明》

Interview with Jason, CTO of Finger Trader: “Fairness in Trading Should Be Proven by System Logic”

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 採訪記者 / Interviewer: Alex Lam（《金融科技週刊》 / FinTech Weekly Review）受訪者 / Interviewee: Finger Trader 技術總監 Jason（以下簡稱 F / Jason, CTO of Finger Trader）一、在香港金融科技週的發現1. Discovery at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025在 2025 年香港金融科技週（Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025）的展覽現場，一款名為 Finger Trader 的交易系統引起了眾多業內人士的注意。At the 2025 Hong Kong FinTech Week, a system named Finger Trader drew significant attention from industry professionals.起初，它看起來只是眾多自稱創新的交易平台之一，但深入了解後才發現——它其實是一家專注於 交易基礎架構與清算邏輯開發 的技術公司，而非交易商。At first glance, it seemed like just another trading platform. But upon closer examination, it became clear that Finger Trader isn’t a broker — it’s an infrastructure developer focused on trading logic and clearing systems.二、指向「真實」的系統設計理念2. A System Designed for Verifiable TruthAlex： 市面上有太多系統聲稱創新，Finger Trader 的定位在哪裡？Alex: Many systems claim innovation. How is Finger Trader different?F： 我們不做交易，也不撮合交易。Finger Trader 的核心在於「交易信號的驗證與傳輸」。F: We don’t execute or match trades. Finger Trader’s core lies in verifying and transmitting trading signals.傳統交易系統只是接收與顯示訂單，卻未驗證其背後是否具備真實資金支撐。Traditional systems merely display orders without verifying the funding reality behind them.Finger Trader 會在交易信號被執行前，自動檢查交易商的資金充足度。Only verified and sufficient funds allow a trade signal to proceed to the clearing layer.這讓「交易真實性」成為可被技術驗證的條件，而非品牌口碑的承諾。This transforms authenticity in trading into a technically verifiable condition, not a matter of trust or reputation.「我們希望讓公平成為一種可被程式證明的邏輯，而非依賴信任。」“We aim to make fairness a logic that can be proven by code — not by promises.”三、清算機構的嵌入：系統之間的橋樑3. Integrating Clearing Institutions — The Bridge Between SystemsAlex： 市場普遍認為清算是交易鏈中最複雜的環節，Finger Trader 如何處理？Alex: Clearing is often considered the most complex part of the trading chain. How does Finger Trader handle it?F： 我們從設計之初就建立了「清算節點參與機制」。F: From day one, we built a Clearing Node Participation Mechanism.Finger Trader 不持有資金，也不控制清算流程，但允許清算機構以 API 形式直接嵌入系統底層。Finger Trader does not hold funds or manage settlements,but allows clearing institutions to embed directly into its logic via secure APIs.每一筆交易訊號在被認可後，會自動觸發清算機構的結算邏輯。Every validated trade signal automatically triggers its corresponding clearing logic.這樣的架構讓不同市場與平台能安全互通，同時避免傳統「對沖開戶」的連鎖風險。This ensures safe interoperability across platforms, avoiding the cascading risks of traditional hedged accounts.「Finger Trader 扮演的是一個技術橋樑，不替任何一方決策，而是確保所有人遵守規則。」“Finger Trader acts as a technological bridge — it doesn’t decide, it enforces fairness.”四、創辦人理念：回到交易最原始的秩序4. The Founder’s Vision — Restoring the Natural Order of TradingAlex： 這樣的設計聽起來像是重新定義了整個交易架構。Alex: It sounds like you’re redefining the structure of trading itself.F： 我們花了三年時間重複思考一個問題：「公平到底是怎麼被破壞的？」F: We spent three years asking a single question: “How is fairness lost?”傳統系統的焦點在於促成交，而非驗證真實。Conventional systems focus on execution, not validation.Finger Trader 的目標是讓每一筆交易都能在系統層面被證明它合理、真實、可清算。Our goal is to ensure every trade can be proven — rational, authentic, and clearable — by the system itself.五、監管的再定義：讓合規成為自動邏輯5. Redefining Regulation — Turning Compliance into System LogicAlex： 很多交易系統忽略監管合規，Finger Trader 怎麼看？Alex: Many platforms ignore compliance — what’s Finger Trader’s approach?F： 我們認為未來的監管不應該只是「檢查」，而是「嵌入」。F: We believe regulation should not be about inspection — it should be about integration.Finger Trader 將「可審核邏輯」直接嵌入交易流程，讓監管機構能即時查驗每一筆交易的真實性與合規性。We embed auditable logic directly into every transaction,allowing regulators to validate authenticity in real time.每一個節點都是「不可逆的技術簽章」，保護交易商與投資者雙方的權益。Each transaction node acts as a non-reversible technical signature,protecting both brokers and investors.這不只是技術升級，更是監管理念的演化。It’s more than a tech upgrade — it’s a philosophical evolution of regulatory thinking.「監管不應該阻止創新，而應被程式化為市場的一部分。」“Regulation should not restrain innovation — it should be coded into the market itself.”六、記者結語：回歸信任的生態6. Journalist’s Note — The Return of Trust離開展場時，我再次打開 Finger Trader 的介面，它的設計簡潔得幾乎樸素。But behind that simplicity lies an exceptionally rigorous logic.Finger Trader 並不是要成為「最華麗的交易平台」，而是要成為金融市場信任結構的開發者。Finger Trader doesn’t aim to be the most “beautiful” platform —it aims to be the infrastructure of financial trust.它不是在打造一套系統，而是在建立一個「可被驗證信任」的市場生態。It isn’t building a product — it’s building an ecosystem where trust is mathematically provable.這正是金融科技（FinTech）與監管科技（RegTech）在市場秩序重建中的真正落地。This represents the real convergence of FinTech and RegTech —where market order is rebuilt by code, not by promises.

