Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Engagement with Community Members, Civil Society and Local Leaders

Thank you for welcoming us into your home this engagement is not a speech, it is a conversation. The District Development Model is about working together, not talking past one another.

Today, we are here to listen, understand, and act together.

As we meet here today, South Africa holds the Presidency of the G20 a platform of the world’s largest economies. Our Presidency theme, “Inclusive Growth for a Sustainable Future,” reminds us that real progress begins in communities like Roodepan.

The District Development Model is the local engine that turns global commitments into tangible change through jobs for our youth, clean water, functioning infrastructure, and safe neighbourhoods. The conversations we are having in Frances Baard today are part of the same national and global movement to make development people-centred, inclusive, and accountable.

Understanding the DDM

The District Development Model, or DDM, was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the silo approach that has slowed service delivery.

It brings all three spheres of Government national, provincial, and local into one plan, one budget, and one accountability framework.

In Frances Baard, the One Plan focuses on:

Water security and sanitation improvements;

Human settlements and housing rectification;

Roads and infrastructure maintenance;

Youth employment and skills development;

Building safer and cohesive communities.

Role as District Champion

As your District Champion, my role is to:

Ensure there is alignment between what is promised and what is delivered.

Facilitate coordination between departments to unblock delays.

Ensure that community voices are not only heard but shape government priorities.

Monitor progress and report back to the Presidency and to you the people.

This means I am accountable to ensure that the One Plan for Frances Baard is not a paper exercise but a living document that delivers change.

Community Priorities and Issues

From the recent GCIS environmental assessment and engagements, we know the issues you face:

Ageing infrastructure and water shortages in areas like Roodepan, Windsorton, and Pampierstad.

Delays in housing projects and title deeds.

Unsafe streets, drug abuse, and lack of youth recreational facilities.

Poor health service experiences and shortages of medication.

High electricity costs and frequent outages.

These are not statistics they are your lived experiences. And that is why the DDM approach is so important: it links problems directly with solutions, roles, and resources.

Government Response and Commitments

The Sol Plaatje Municipality is installing high-mast lights and new taps in Lerato Park.

Phokwane is distributing water tanks and repairing potholes.

Magareng is upgrading its water treatment plant.

The 1 Billion Housing Project launched by President Ramaphosa includes units for Diamond Park and Roodepan.

Our task now is to ensure that these projects are completed, maintained, and serve the people they are meant for.

Partnerships with Civil Society

We cannot govern alone.

Faith-based organisations, NGOs, and business forums here in Roodepan are doing remarkable work from running soup kitchens to helping young people find purpose.

The DDM recognises that every citizen is a partner in development. Together, we can rebuild trust, fight drugs, create work opportunities, and restore pride in our neighbourhoods.

Listening and Accountability

Today’s meeting is not the end it is the start of ongoing communication.

We will set up regular feedback sessions, so that your issues are captured in the One Plan review and acted upon.

Accountability means: if a pipe bursts, a team responds. If a house cracks, someone is answerable. If youth programmes stall, we fix it together.

Closing

Frances Baard is a proud and resilient district the economic heart of the Northern Cape. The challenges you face are not insurmountable.

Let us work together, community and Government hand-in-hand, to turn Roodepan into a model of cooperative governance in action.

Because the DDM starts with you the community.

Thank you.

