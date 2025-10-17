MEC Isaac Sileku issues a notice of intent to extend the closure of minibus taxi routes and lanes

Minister Sileku publishes notice of intent to extend extraordinary measures for another 30 days amid continued talks between taxi associations

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku has published a notice of intent to extend the extraordinary measures to close mini-bus taxi routes and lanes for a further 30 days. The affected mini-bus taxi associations, CATA and CODETA, have 24 hours to provide comment on the notice. This decision follows recent engagements between the two affected taxi associations, who have shown intent and commitment toward reaching a sustainable and peaceful resolution.

The following routes are closed for 30 days from 17 September:

611 Khayelitsha – Somerset West

43 Lwandle – Khayelitsha

M18 Mfuleni – Somerset West

X19 Nomzamo – Mfuleni

AA20 Khayelitsha – Somerset West CBD via Vergelegen Medical Clinic

AA21 Khayelitsha – Sitari Village Mall

R96 Khayelitsha – Somerset West via Somerset Mall

R97 Khayelitsha – Waterstone Mall – Somerset West

YEX63 Mfuleni – Somerset West

YEX64 Mfuleni – Strand via Somerset West

Closed lanes of ranks

Lane 1 - Khayelitsha (Nonkqubela & Makhaza)

Lane 1 - Mfuleni (new & old facilities)

Lane 2 - Somerset West Interchange

Lane 4 - Nomzamo taxi rank

Lane 4 - Lwandle taxi rank

Minister Sileku noted that over the past 29 days, the extraordinary measures have been effective in restoring peace on the affected routes, safeguarding lives. “We have seen no further acts of violence or disruptions since these measures were first implemented. This period has created the necessary space for both associations to engage constructively in pursuit of lasting peace,” he said.

Minister Sileku, added, “The decision to file a notice of intent extending the extraordinary measures is a proactive and precautionary step while dialogue continues. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and urge both associations to intensify their efforts to reach an agreement. Our collective aim remains to protect lives, promote safety, and stability in the public transport sector.”

Media queries:

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

Tel: 021 483 0178

Cell: 061 447 7851

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za