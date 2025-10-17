Presidency on appointment of National Dialogue Steering Committee

National Dialogue enters next phase towards appointment of the Steering Committee

The National Dialogue process has reached a pivotal stage with the completion of the nomination of sectoral representatives to the National Dialogue Steering Committee.

The first National Convention, held on 15-16 August 2025, approved the mandate, responsibilities and composition of the Steering Committee, and agreed that each of the identified sectors would hold consultations to decide on nominees to serve on the Steering Committee and its sub-committees.

No less than 26 sectors have to date submitted nominations for the Steering Committee.

The list of nominated Steering Committee members has been handed over to the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) for quality assurance. For its part, the EPG will submit its recommendations to the President in his role as head of state and convener of the National Dialogue for finalisation.

Once approved by the President, the Steering Committee will coordinate the roll out of public dialogues across the country.

It is anticipated that the process of appointing the Steering Committee will be concluded in the coming weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the Handover Report of the Convention Organising Committee (COC) and the Report on the National Convention, bringing to an end the mandate of the COC.

The Convention Organising Committee was tasked by the President with organising the first National Convention following the withdrawal of some foundations from the process.

President Ramaphosa said: “As a country, we owe a great debt of gratitude to the members of the Convention Organising Committee. Working with the Eminent Persons Group and the Inter-Ministerial Committee, the committee made sure that hundreds of delegates from around the country were able to gather at the National Convention to endorse and to launch the National Dialogue. Through a truly collective effort, the National Convention proceeding smoothly and gave people from all sectors an opportunity to express themselves.”

“We must also recognise the vital role played by the legacy foundations and other civil society organisations in the Preparatory Task Team, which were instrumental in getting the National Dialogue off the ground.”

“It is extremely important now that the momentum that has been built up and the expectations that have been raised are not allowed to dissipate. We need to ensure that as the Steering Committee is established, there is no disruption in the processes that need to happen,” he said.

The Eminent Persons Group (EPG), the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) and the Presidency remain custodians of the process’s integrity and will continue to safeguard its credibility until it is handed over to the Steering Committee.

Work is underway to establish a fully-fledged National Dialogue Secretariat, housed at NEDLAC, which will provide institutional support to the process.

The Report of the National Convention is available for download: https://tinyurl.com/4v7z7rfu

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za