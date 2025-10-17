Western Cape Government congratulates South African and Western Cape nominees in 2025 World Travel Awards

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, congratulates all South African destinations and products nominated in the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards.

“These nominations affirm South Africa’s, and especially the Western Cape’s, status as a world-class destination with exceptional experiences, iconic attractions, and globally competitive tourism products,” said Minister Meyer.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the awards are recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

South African and Western Cape nominees in the 2025 World Travel Awards include:

Cape Town – (three categories) World’s Leading City Destination & City Break Destination & World's Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination

Table Mountain – World’s Leading Tourist Attraction

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway – World’s Leading Cable Car Ride

Cape Town International Airport – World’s Leading Airport

Inverroche Distillery (Western Cape) – (two categories) World’s Leading Distillery Tour & World's Leading Gin Distillery Tour

South Africa – (Two categories) World’s Leading Destination & World's Leading Destination

Airports Company South Africa - World's Leading Airport Operator

One&Only Cape Town – (two categories) World's Leading City Family & Wellness Resort and World's Leading Luxury Resort 2025

The Silo Hotel, Cape Town - World's Leading Design Hotel

Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport - World's Leading Green Hotel

Cape Grace, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Cape Town - World's Leading Luxury Hotel

Villa Two @ Ellerman House, South Africa - World's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa

Fancourt, George, South Africa - World's Leading Resort

Babylonstoren Hotel, South Africa - World's Leading Resort Sensory Garden

Lawhill Luxury Apartments, Cape Town, South Africa - World's Leading Serviced Apartments

Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa, Knysna - World's Leading Sports Resort

Villa 1 @ Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, South Africa - World's Leading Luxury Private Villa

Go2Africa, Cape Town - World's Leading Luxury Tour Operator

Port of Cape Town, South Africa - World's Leading Cruise Port

Minister Meyer added, “The Western Cape is proud to see so many of our iconic tourism and hospitality assets recognised on the world stage. These nominations celebrate the people and partnerships that make our province’s tourism sector thrive.”

Voting is open on www.worldtravelawards.com/vote until 26 October 2025.



Media Enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer

Email: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

