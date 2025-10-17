Western Cape Government congratulates South African and Western Cape nominees in 2025 World Travel Awards
Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, congratulates all South African destinations and products nominated in the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards.
“These nominations affirm South Africa’s, and especially the Western Cape’s, status as a world-class destination with exceptional experiences, iconic attractions, and globally competitive tourism products,” said Minister Meyer.
The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the awards are recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.
South African and Western Cape nominees in the 2025 World Travel Awards include:
- Cape Town – (three categories) World’s Leading City Destination & City Break Destination & World's Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination
- Table Mountain – World’s Leading Tourist Attraction
- Table Mountain Aerial Cableway – World’s Leading Cable Car Ride
- Cape Town International Airport – World’s Leading Airport
- Inverroche Distillery (Western Cape) – (two categories) World’s Leading Distillery Tour & World's Leading Gin Distillery Tour
- South Africa – (Two categories) World’s Leading Destination & World's Leading Destination
- Airports Company South Africa - World's Leading Airport Operator
- One&Only Cape Town – (two categories) World's Leading City Family & Wellness Resort and World's Leading Luxury Resort 2025
- The Silo Hotel, Cape Town - World's Leading Design Hotel
- Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport - World's Leading Green Hotel
- Cape Grace, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Cape Town - World's Leading Luxury Hotel
- Villa Two @ Ellerman House, South Africa - World's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa
- Fancourt, George, South Africa - World's Leading Resort
- Babylonstoren Hotel, South Africa - World's Leading Resort Sensory Garden
- Lawhill Luxury Apartments, Cape Town, South Africa - World's Leading Serviced Apartments
- Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa, Knysna - World's Leading Sports Resort
- Villa 1 @ Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, South Africa - World's Leading Luxury Private Villa
- Go2Africa, Cape Town - World's Leading Luxury Tour Operator
- Port of Cape Town, South Africa - World's Leading Cruise Port
Minister Meyer added, “The Western Cape is proud to see so many of our iconic tourism and hospitality assets recognised on the world stage. These nominations celebrate the people and partnerships that make our province’s tourism sector thrive.”
Voting is open on www.worldtravelawards.com/vote until 26 October 2025.
