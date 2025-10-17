Nominate Iowa’s next top agriculture educator

Every school year, the Iowa FFA Foundation recognizes Iowa’s top agriculture educator with the prestigious Golden Owl Award and the search is underway for Iowa's next top agriculture educator of the year.

The nominating period for the 2025-26 Golden Owl Award, which honors excellence in agriculture education, is now open for submissions. The deadline to nominate an educator is Dec. 1.

Sponsored by the Iowa FFA Foundation, Nationwide Insurance and other partners in agriculture, the annual Golden Owl Award celebrates the outstanding work of agriculture education leaders in Iowa. Students, fellow teachers, faculty and other partners are invited to submit nominations to recognize exceptional ag educators who encourage student leadership and development, develop innovative classrooms and hands-on learning and positively impact their school and community.

“For nearly 100 years, agricultural education and FFA in Iowa have been built by teachers who care deeply about their students and communities,” said Alan Spencer, consultant for agriculture, food and natural resources at the Iowa Department of Education and the State FFA Advisor. “The Golden Owl Award shines a light on these individuals and the difference they make every day. As we celebrate this legacy, we encourage communities across Iowa to nominate their local agriculture teachers and help recognize the educators who keep agricultural education thriving.”

Seven finalists for the award will be selected in early 2026. Each finalist will receive a $500 prize, a commemorative engraved plaque and the chance to be named as Iowa’s top agriculture educator. A grand prize of $3,000 and the Golden Owl trophy will be presented to the winner at the Iowa FFA Convention next April.

Last year, a record 570 nominations were submitted with Laura Brecht from Cedar Rapids Prairie taking top honors.

For more information, contact Alan Spencer at alan.spencer@iowa.gov.