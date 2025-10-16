Gov. Reynolds, Iowa HHS announce $5 million for child care and preschool program partnerships

In May 2025, Iowa HHS released a Request for Proposal for the Early Childhood Continuum of Care grants. Grants of up to $300,000 over three years will support partnerships between Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program (SWVPP) sites and licensed child care centers to offer seamless, full-day care for 4-year-olds. The first round of grants generated more than 120 applications resulting in 19 awards announced in July.

Today, Governor Kim Reynolds announced her commitment of an additional $5M to further expand child care and preschool program partnerships with a second round of Continuum of Care grants for child care and preschool expansions to begin during the fall 2026/2027 school year.

“The Continuum of Care grant program incentivizes child care providers and preschool programs to work together to better serve Iowa families,” stated Governor Reynolds. “While preschool is widely available across the state, some children are unable to participate if programs aren’t daylong or if child care providers don’t offer transportation. These grants facilitate solutions that support working parents.”

By encouraging partnerships between child care providers and preschools, the program helps ensure full days of care for 4-year-olds and strengthens school-aged readiness through expanding the number of children served through supportive staffing, hours of operation, and transportation options for child care and preschool programs.

More information about this funding opportunity can be found at IowaGrants.