Transforming careers with the Teacher Intern program

For Atlantic Community High School science teachers Anna Pauley and Hannah Misner, the road to becoming an Iowa educator took hard work, perseverance – and an innovative opportunity. Both teachers pursued their teaching degree and license through Iowa’s exciting Teacher Intern program, which offers a fast-track pathway for experienced professionals in the field who are interested in becoming K-12 classroom teachers.

Pauley, a fourth-year teacher, along with Misner, who is in her second year as a full-time teacher, both came from health care-related careers in their local communities and desired a chance to transform their career paths.

“I have a degree as a physical therapist assistant (PTA) and have worked in nursing homes and as a home health PTA,” Pauley said. “I knew that I wanted to pursue something different where I could still make a difference, so I started looking into programs in the school district and how I could move to the education field.”

Through Iowa’s Teacher Intern program, professionals like Pauley and Misner can pursue a nontraditional pathway to a degree and teacher licensure. The program requires an individual to hold a bachelor’s degree, typically in the subject area that will be taught. In the first year of the program, the preservice teacher takes primarily online courses through a college or university, which allows for them to continue working and earning wages while pursuing a degree. In their second year, the preservice teacher becomes a full-time intern who teaches in the classroom while receiving full-time pay. Graduates of the program receive a Master of Arts in Teaching degree and are eligible to apply for an Iowa teaching license. Teacher Interns now are able to accept teaching assignments upon being accepted into the Intern Program, due to legislative changes in 2024.

“Iowa has multiple pathways to becoming a teacher, bringing experts from businesses and community into our classrooms for our students,” said Mike Cavin, chief of the Bureau of Educational Examiners at the Iowa Department of Education. “The Teacher Intern program is an excellent opportunity for professionals to pursue teaching in Iowa and move forward with their careers in education quickly.”

The program provides each preservice teacher with regular feedback and mentorship during both years. As a full-time intern in the classroom, preservice teachers are monitored consistently and observed by experienced teachers. Additionally, school officials report recommendations to the college or university on whether the preservice teacher is ready to graduate at the end of year two.

Both Pauley and Misner enrolled at Morningside University in Sioux City to complete the two-year Teacher Intern program, which is also offered through Drake University and RAPIL, a collaboration of Iowa’s three Regent Universities. Through the program at Morningside, Pauley and Misner found great success and helpful support.

“They did a good job focusing on what we would see in the classroom and what skills and best practices are beneficial,” Misner said. “Not only do you have great teacher mentors, but you also bond with the other individuals in the class who are going through the same things as you. You can bounce ideas off of each other, share resources and find people who you can rely on for questions and support.”

Most of the first-year classes are focused online, which promotes further flexibility for working adults. This, along with the opportunity for preservice teachers to continue working while pursuing a degree, was a huge benefit for Pauley and Misner.

“I know for me, flexibility and being able to keep working were the keys to my success,” Pauley said. “At the time, I had three kids and couldn’t afford to stop working. I couldn’t just take out student loans or take time off from being a parent. The program allowed me to continue all of these things with no problem.”

The Teacher Intern program not only supports professionals looking to make a change in their careers, but it also provides a unique opportunity for Iowa schools to recruit and develop new teachers.

At Atlantic Community High School, officials have welcomed new teachers who have pursued degrees through the Teacher Intern program, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experiences to their team.

“The Teacher Intern program offers a fresh perspective on education,” said Heather McKay, principal at Atlantic Community High School. “By welcoming individuals who bring diverse experiences and new insights from other pathways, we strengthen our team’s ability to meet student needs. This broader lens enables us to support students with a deeper understanding and more innovative approaches.”

Now as full-time contracted teachers, Pauley and Misner are finding success teaching several classes in science, such as chemistry, physical science, biology and physics, among others. Their new careers are providing fulfilling opportunities to make an impact in their district and community, and they encourage anyone looking to enter the education field to look at the Teacher Intern program.

“The program truly prepares you for teaching and finding out who you are,” Misner said. “It’s a fast, but immersive program that helped me picture myself in the classroom. I highly recommend the program. They work with people who are already working full time to pursue their degree. It’s a huge selling point.”