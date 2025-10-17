Madhya Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Global Tourism Partnerships at ITB Asia Singapore 2025

Meeting with Ms. Mich Goh, Director of Public Policy - Asia Pacific , AIRBNB Dynamic discussions highlight Madhya Pradesh’s diverse tourism offerings MPTB engages with global travel partners to forge new collaborations Fostering innovation and investment through focused B2B meetings at ITB Asia

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism successfully concluded its participation at ITB Asia Singapore 2025, Asia’s leading B2B travel trade event, held from 15 to 17 October 2025 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The engagement marked a major stride in fortifying Madhya Pradesh’s position in the global tourism landscape through strategic B2B meetings and collaborative discussions with international travel industry leaders.The delegation representing Madhya Pradesh Tourism was led by Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Tourism & Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, along with Mr. Saurabh Pandey, Manager – Events & Marketing, MPTB. The delegation also included key stakeholders from across various tourism sectors.Throughout the three-day event, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board team held a series of B2B meetings with leading international travel organizations, operators, and digital travel platforms from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Among the noteworthy interactions were discussions with Ms. Mich Goh, Director of Public Policy – Asia Pacific at Airbnb, exploring opportunities to collaborate on sustainable homestay initiatives and community-based experiences across Madhya Pradesh. The delegation also met with representatives from the Singapore Tourism Board to discuss potential synergies and knowledge-sharing frameworks to strengthen cross-border tourism cooperation and promotional partnerships.Representing India’s Heart of Incredible India, Madhya Pradesh showcased its diverse tourism portfolio—from the majestic heritage cities of Gwalior, Mandu, and Orchha, and the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Khajuraho and Sanchi, to the pristine natural environments of Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, and Satpura National Parks.Discussions also highlighted the state’s eco-tourism initiatives, adventure trails, and tribal circuits, which integrate local communities into the tourism value chain. Destinations such as Pachmarhi, Bhimbetka, Chanderi, and Maheshwar drew significant attention from international partners seeking authentic and sustainable experiences for discerning global travelers.The MPTB delegation emphasized Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to responsible and inclusive tourism, aligned with its broader vision to boost connectivity, hospitality standards, and destination management. Productive dialogues with several global organizations and tourism boards are expected to translate into concrete partnerships focusing on heritage conservation, wildlife-based tourism, and experiential travel curation.Participation at ITB Asia opened new channels for Madhya Pradesh Tourism to engage with travel influencers, technology platforms, and international tour networks, paving the way for cross-promotional campaigns and collaborative circuits within Asia-Pacific. The consistent interest in Madhya Pradesh’s tourism offerings reaffirmed its growing visibility as a world-class destination for history, culture, nature, and wellness.The strong presence and engagement at ITB Asia 2025 reinforce Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s ongoing mission to enhance the state’s global brand positioning, attract higher investment, and bring the world closer to its vibrant cultural and natural wealth.Madhya Pradesh Tourism – The Heart of Incredible India continues to beat stronger on the global stage.

