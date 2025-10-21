Divorce Mediator and Parent Coordinator Lisa Dorman of Dorman Mediation Services Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Dorman, a highly regarded Certified Divorce Mediator and Parent Coordinator, is pleased to announce Dorman Mediation Services, a practice committed to providing families with effective, practical solutions during periods of marital and parental transition. With extensive experience in conflict resolution, Lisa Dorman offers a compassionate, structured approach to help couples and families navigate the complexities of divorce and co-parenting.

Dorman Mediation Services is founded on a simple yet powerful belief: families deserve peaceful, respectful resolution to conflict, even in the most difficult circumstances. Her experience as a principle court attorney for 14.5 years to a judge who presided over matrimonial cases informs her perspective when mediating conflicts between clients. Lisa Dorman brings decades of specialized training and hands-on expertise to every case, working closely with clients to resolve disputes constructively and reach agreements that serve the best interests of all parties, especially children.

As a Certified Divorce Mediator, Lisa Dorman understands the emotional and logistical challenges that divorcing couples face. Her approach centers on open communication, mutual understanding, and customized problem-solving. Through mediation, couples can address critical issues—including property division, child custody, parenting time, and spousal and child support—in a private and supportive environment. This process reduces the adversarial nature of traditional litigation, saves families time and legal fees, and empowers participants to tailor solutions that meet their unique needs.

“Divorce is never easy, but it doesn’t have to be a battle,” emphasizes Dorman. “I work hard to guide families through the process with respect and dignity, helping them emerge with practical agreements and a foundation for positive future interactions, especially when children are involved.”

In addition to divorce mediation, Lisa Dorman’s expertise as a Parent Coordinator sets her practice apart. Parent Coordination focuses on assisting high-conflict families in implementing parenting plans, improving communication, and resolving ongoing disputes related to children in accordance with their settlement agreement. She is often asked to “weigh in” where agreements are ambiguous and confusing in an effort to prevent parental disagreement from escalating to intense conflict and toxic stress for the children. She uses her negotiating skills to clarify and resolve areas of disagreement through careful listening, addressing concerns and applying judgment grounded in fairness and experience. As a neutral third party, Lisa provides guidance to parents, helping them prioritize the best interests of their children while creating a cooperative co-parenting relationship.

Research consistently shows the profound impact that parental conflict can have on children’s well-being. In Lisa Dorman’s parent coordination services, she minimizes tension and maximizes stability for her clients and their children, offering parents tools and strategies to navigate disagreements respectfully and productively. Through structured sessions, parents receive support in clarifying roles, responsibilities, and expectations—reducing the stress and confusion often associated with post-divorce co-parenting.

Lisa Dorman’s professional background includes advanced training in mediation, conflict resolution, and family dynamics. She is committed to continuing education and remains informed of the latest developments in divorce mediation and parent coordination to provide clients with up-to-date, evidence-based services. Dorman Mediation Services welcomes clients from diverse backgrounds, recognizing that each family’s situation is unique.

The services offered by Dorman Mediation Services include:

• Divorce Mediation: Assisting couples in reaching mutually acceptable agreements on all aspects of their separation or divorce.

• Parent Coordination: Helping separated or divorced parents implement parenting plans and resolve child-related disputes while supporting parents to develop healthy communication skills and effective co-parenting strategies.

Clients praise Lisa Dorman for her professionalism, empathy, and commitment to supporting families through difficult transitions. Her reputation for fostering respectful dialogue and delivering practical results has earned her the trust of clients, attorneys, and mental health professionals throughout the region.

Dorman Mediation Services offers both in-person and virtual appointments, ensuring accessibility and convenience for clients with varying schedules and geographic locations. Initial consultations are confidential and designed to help families understand their options and determine the best course of action.

About Lisa Dorman and Dorman Mediation Services

Lisa Dorman is a Certified Divorce Mediator and Parent Coordinator with comprehensive experience helping families resolve conflict and build foundations for healthy futures. As the founder of Dorman Mediation Services and a neutral professional, she is dedicated to providing compassionate, effective support throughout the divorce process and beyond.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Lisa Dorman, Attorney and founder of Dorman Mediation Services in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday October 15th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-certified-divorce-mediator/id1785721253?i=1000732125841

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-certified-divorce-mediator-and-parent-coordinator-lisa-dorman-of-dorman-mediation-services-300862098

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0ikc3qbhArsBvDQtgELFOT

For more information about Lisa Dorman and Dorman Mediation Services, please visit https://www.lisadormanmediation.com/

