In Virginia, ICE Arrests One of El Salvador’s “Most Wanted” Fugitives and MS-13 Gang Leader Wanted for Murder

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of MS-13 gang leader Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores, aka “El Calaco,” wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide and illicit associations and previously charged in the U.S. with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

ICE arrested the subject on the morning of October 2, 2025, in Alexandria, Virginia due to an active arrest warrant for murder in El Salvador. Mendoza Flores is listed as part of the Salvadoran National Police “Most Wanted Gang Members” Program. He was previously arrested in Virginia on August 23, 2025, for the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

“Our brave men and women of ICE arrested one of El Salvator’s Most Wanted Fugitives off of the streets of Virginia. This MS-13 gang member was wanted for murder,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that sanctuary politicians across Virginia are protecting as they demonize law enforcement. President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow gang members to terrorize American citizens.”

Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores “El Calaco”

He claims to have entered the U.S. as a juvenile in 2015 under the Obama Administration.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown prevent our law enforcement officers from executing the critical mission of securing our nation from the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.