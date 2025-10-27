Despite the Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Arrested the Worst of the Worst Over the Weekend Including Gang Members, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

Nothing–not even a government shutdown—will slow ICE down from removing criminal illegal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminals across the country convicted of heinous crimes including attempted incest, aggravated sexual assault of a child, drug trafficking, burglary, robbery, arson and assault on a family member.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekends, the men and women of ICE were hard at work getting the worst of the worst OUT of our country, including one criminal illegal gang member convicted 25 times for brutal crimes including arson and harming an elderly person,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Additionally, ICE arrested pedophiles, drug traffickers, and robbers. Nothing will slow us down—not even the Democrats’ government shutdown.”

Arrests this weekend include:

Thao Van Cao, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam and confirmed member of the Asian Cheap Boy criminal gang, convicted 25 times for crimes including flight to avoid prosecution, possession-controlled substance, second degree robbery, cruelty toward the elderly, arson property, take vehicle without consent, and theft in California.



Sergio Alvizures-Abrego, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for attempted incest in Catawba County, North Carolina.

Mario Reyes-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, aiding and abetting, and arson in Texas and North Carolina.

Jorge Mendoza-Garcia, criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age and statutory sexual assault: 11-year old in Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania.

Sandra Cano-Videz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for two counts of lascivious acts with a child in Webster County, Iowa.

Arnulfo Marque Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Travis County, Texas.

Juan Jose Siquina-Cacatzun, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual abuse in the second degree, failure to register as a sex offender, and probation violation in Washington County, Oregon.

Rene Matamoro-Mora, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for burglary, drug possession and sexual assault on a minor in Miami, Florida.

Juan Deleon-Siquina, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual abuse in the second degree in Washington County, Oregon.

Juan Arredondo-Salazar, criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault causing bodily injury on family member in San Antonio, Texas.

Ricardo Bejar-Montes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Redwood City, California.

Angel Ortega-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for burglary third degree and harassment first degree in Dallas County, Iowa.

Giovanny Palma-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest, and resisting a public officer in Person County, North Carolina.

Yoisel Landeau-Cespedes, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for theft of property in Conroe, Texas.