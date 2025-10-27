ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien in Northern Virginia for Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

This criminal illegal has a violent history and was previously deported three times—a felony

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of Carlos Ramirez-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador whose criminal history includes charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, exhibition of a dangerous weapon, resisting, obstructing, or opposing a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and illegally re-entering the United States after deportation, which is a felony. ICE officers arrested Ramirez-Guzman October 17, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia.

“Carlos Ramirez-Guzman racked up an extensive criminal history over the last 21 years he has spent ignoring America’s laws. Not only has this man been removed from our country on THREE previous occasions, but he also has a violent criminal history of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, and resisting arrest,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, this criminal illegal alien’s crime spree has come to an end. GOOD RIDDANCE, you are not welcome in this country.”

Ramirez-Guzman in handcuffs

Ramirez-Guzman illegally re-entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

ICE officers removed Ramirez-Guzman from the United States to El Salvador on three separate occasions in 2006, 2014, and 2016. Ramirez-Guzman will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.