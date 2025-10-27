DHS Removes More than Half a Million Illegal Aliens From US

More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and more than 527,000 deportations

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced record-breaking statistics with more than 527,000 illegal aliens removed under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"The Trump Administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years. In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges and threats to law enforcement, DHS, ICE and CBP, have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country. Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence: Migrants are now turning back before they even reach our borders. Migration through Panama’s Darien Gap is down 99.99%."

Rioters and sanctuary politicians have not deterred ICE or CBP in their mission to protect the homeland from those who have no right to be in America. Day-in and day-out, DHS law enforcement is removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug dealers, and more. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

Illegal aliens can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right, legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.