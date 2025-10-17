In Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois, Illegal Alien Is Working as a Sworn Police Office with Badge, Gun, and a Pension

It is a felony for an illegal alien to possess a firearm

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of Radule Bojovic, an illegal alien from Montenegro, who was working as a sworn police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department in sanctuary state Illinois. Radule Bojovic was encountered during a targeted enforcement action as part of Operation Midway Blitz.

Hanover Park Police Department records confirm, Radule Bojovic was approved by the Pension Fund Board of Trustees in January 2025 and was eligible to receive a starting salary of $78,955.70. Additional records indicate his 2025 earnings cost taxpayers $205,707 including $9,276 for FICA/Medicare taxes.

“Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers. Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It's a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our communities, especially on our police forces.”

Bojovic overstayed a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart the U.S. on March 31, 2015. Over a decade later, he was still illegally in the U.S.

On September 8, the Department of Homeland Security started Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. The operation targets criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor Pritzker.