ICYMI: Coast Guard Save Dozens of Lives During Catastrophic Floods in Alaska

The heroic efforts of the Coast Guard saved dozens of lives

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – After Western Alaska was struck by catastrophic flooding caused by Typhoon Halong over the weekend, the heroic men and women of the United States Coast Guard jumped into action to rescue dozens of victims.

As of October 13, The U.S. Coast Guard air crews have rescued 34 people – 18 from Kwigillingok and 16 people in Kipnuk – all of whom were brought to shelter safely and in a stable condition. The Coast Guard also successfully helped evacuate an additional 28 people from a temporary shelter.

Coast Guard crews conducted a total of 8.5 hours of aerial searches and searched a total of 88 square miles.

“The quick, lifesaving work of the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard during these floods is a testament to the Service’s motto: Semper Paratus, always ready,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our Coast Guard members are heroes who work around the clock, around the country, and around the world to save lives and protect our homeland. It is shameful that Democrats’ government shutdown would have forced them to go without pay this week if President Trump and Secretary Noem had not worked out an innovative way around it. Our hearts go out to those impacted by the horrible flooding in Alaska.”

The Coast Guard continues to offer support to local, state and federal partners in support of ongoing storm response operations. Coast Guard crews have deployed to conduct ports and waterways assessments, pollution assessments, and repair damaged maritime aids to navigation in the region.

When natural disasters strike, the Coast Guard is often one of the first agencies on the scene, rescuing victims and providing aid. During catastrophic flooding in Texas in July, the Coast Guard rescued hundreds of people. Rescue Diver Scott Ruskan and his aircrew alone saved 169 people and brought them to safety.

Anyone in need of rescue should contact the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 907-551-7230.

U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews conduct overflights of Kipnuk, Alaska, after coastal flooding impacted several western Alaska communities, Oct. 12, 2025. The Coast Guard continues to support the state of Alaska’s response efforts in impacted communities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)

