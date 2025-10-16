Senate Bill 1057 Printer's Number 1240
PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - for baking, chocolate chips or baking chocolate bars, cocoa
powder and marshmallows of any size; or
(3) dried fruit, nuts, popcorn or trail mix consisting
primarily of nuts, seeds and dried fruit, unless coated or
covered in a confectionery coating.
"Prepared dessert." A processed, shelf-stable, ready-to-eat,
prepackaged sweet food intended for immediate consumption
without any further preparation. The term includes sweet baked
goods and confections intended to be eaten as desserts. The term
does not include:
(1) protein, nutrition/meal-replacement, granola or cereal
bars that bear a nutrition facts panel and are labeled and
marketed as such bars; or
(2) bars primarily composed of nuts, seeds and dried fruit
that are not coated in a confectionery coating.
"SNAP." The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"Sugar-sweetened beverage." Any nonalcoholic beverage,
whether sold ready to drink or prepared from a syrup, powder or
concentrate, that contains added sugar, as defined in 21 CFR
101.9(c)(6)(iii) (relating to nutrition labeling of food), or
sugars from fruit or vegetable juice concentrates used as
sweeteners, including, but not limited to, soda or soft drinks,
flavored waters, energy drinks, pre-sweetened coffee or tea
beverages and nonalcoholic mixers. The term does not include one
hundred percent fruit or vegetable juice with no added sugars,
milk or milk substitutes when milk or the substitute is the
primary ingredient, infant formula, medical foods, as defined in
21 U.S.C. § 360ee(b)(3), liquids sold for use as a meal
replacement for weight reduction or other purposes, unflavored
water or beverages sweetened only with non-nutritive sweeteners.
