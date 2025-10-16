Senate Bill 1057 Printer's Number 1240

PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - for baking, chocolate chips or baking chocolate bars, cocoa

powder and marshmallows of any size; or

(3) dried fruit, nuts, popcorn or trail mix consisting

primarily of nuts, seeds and dried fruit, unless coated or

covered in a confectionery coating.

"Prepared dessert." A processed, shelf-stable, ready-to-eat,

prepackaged sweet food intended for immediate consumption

without any further preparation. The term includes sweet baked

goods and confections intended to be eaten as desserts. The term

does not include:

(1) protein, nutrition/meal-replacement, granola or cereal

bars that bear a nutrition facts panel and are labeled and

marketed as such bars; or

(2) bars primarily composed of nuts, seeds and dried fruit

that are not coated in a confectionery coating.

"SNAP." The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"Sugar-sweetened beverage." Any nonalcoholic beverage,

whether sold ready to drink or prepared from a syrup, powder or

concentrate, that contains added sugar, as defined in 21 CFR

101.9(c)(6)(iii) (relating to nutrition labeling of food), or

sugars from fruit or vegetable juice concentrates used as

sweeteners, including, but not limited to, soda or soft drinks,

flavored waters, energy drinks, pre-sweetened coffee or tea

beverages and nonalcoholic mixers. The term does not include one

hundred percent fruit or vegetable juice with no added sugars,

milk or milk substitutes when milk or the substitute is the

primary ingredient, infant formula, medical foods, as defined in

21 U.S.C. § 360ee(b)(3), liquids sold for use as a meal

replacement for weight reduction or other purposes, unflavored

water or beverages sweetened only with non-nutritive sweeteners.

