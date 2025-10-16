Senate Resolution 177 Printer's Number 1243
PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - (7) the president of the Pennsylvania Municipal League
or a designee, and a city director of emergency services;
(8) the president of the Pennsylvania State Association
of Boroughs or a designee, and a borough director of
emergency services;
(9) the president of the Pennsylvania State Association
of Township Commissioners or a designee, and a director of
emergency services in a second class township;
(10) the president of the Pennsylvania State Association
of Township Supervisors or a designee, and a director of
emergency services in a first class township;
(11) a representative of the Regional Task Forces;
(12) the president of the Keystone Emergency Management
Association or a designee; and
(13) the president of the Pennsylvania Association of
School Resource Officers or a designee;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the advisory committee analyze current
challenges facing the emergency management and hazardous
materials response community and identify strengths and
weaknesses; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the advisory committee seek input and develop
recommendations for improvement from State, local, regional and
county agency management and hazardous materials response
stakeholders; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the advisory committee may hold public
meetings and make its investigations at places it deems
necessary in this Commonwealth; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the advisory committee develop and recommend
legislation to improve the delivery of emergency services; and
