Senate Bill 1059 Printer's Number 1244

PENNSYLVANIA, October 16 - time under this act as a factor in an employment action, such

as hiring, promotion, reducing hours or number of shifts or a

disciplinary action; or

(3) counting the paid leave time or unpaid leave time

under a no-fault attendance policy or any other absence

control policy.

Section 5. Notice requirement.

(a) Notice.--Within 60 days of the effective date of this

subsection, an employer shall notify each employee of the

information described in paragraphs (1), (2) and (3). Each

employer shall post and keep posted a notice, to be prepared or

approved in accordance with regulations prescribed under this

act, stating excerpts from, or summaries of, the pertinent

provisions of this act, including:

(1) information describing paid leave time available to

employees under this act;

(2) information pertaining to the filing of an action

under this act; and

(3) information that describes:

(i) the protections that an employee has in

exercising rights under this act; and

(ii) how the employee can contact the department if

any of the rights are violated.

(b) Location.--The notice described under subsection (a)

shall be posted:

(1) in conspicuous places on the premises of the

employer, where notices to employees, including applicants,

are customarily posted; or

(2) in an employee handbook.

(c) Penalty.--An employer who willfully violates this

