WorkUgo Strengthens Executive Team to Power Skilled Trades Mobility in Canada

Strengthening WorkUgo’s expansion with top Canadian advisors and recruiters to scale skilled trades hiring across industries and regions.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkUgo , a workforce mobility platform connecting Canadian employers with skilled trades talent from emerging markets, is proud to announce two new strategic partnerships that will significantly strengthen its executive leadership and operational capacity. Ian Yule, former President of Greenlight Tech Staffing and former Vice President at Randstad Canada, and Jeffrey David Harris, Founder & CEO of AmbiMi and Impact Recruitment, have officially joined forces with WorkUgo.The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for WorkUgo as the company moves from early product rollout to growth acceleration. Launched just two months ago, WorkUgo has already received pre-seed investment and is actively engaging seed-stage venture capital to scale its sourcing, vetting, and relocation operations across multiple continents.Leveraging Decades of Recruitment LeadershipIan Yule brings over 15 years of experience leading high-performing recruitment teams in the technology, manufacturing, and industrial sectors. With executive roles at Randstad Digital and a proven track record in building scalable workforce solutions across Canada, Ian will support WorkUgo in optimizing its employer engagement, fulfillment, and recruitment operations."I've spent my career helping companies find the right talent to grow their businesses," said Ian. "What excites me about WorkUgo is its ability to unlock a completely untapped pipeline of global talent. We're not just recruiting, we're helping entire sectors stay competitive while offering real mobility opportunities to workers."Jeffrey David Harris, a visionary leader behind AmbiMi and Impact Recruitment, brings deep expertise in tech-enabled staffing, platform development, and skills-based job matching. At WorkUgo, Jeffrey will advise on product and operational strategy, helping integrate AI-powered vetting tools and mobile-first job matching experiences to improve candidate experience and hiring outcomes."At AmbiMi and Impact, we’ve built systems that modernize how people connect with work," said Jeffrey. "WorkUgo is tackling one of the biggest inefficiencies in today’s global labor market: getting certified tradespeople where they’re needed most, faster and fairer. I’m thrilled to bring our learnings to this mission."Scaling to Relocate Hundreds of Skilled Workers in 2026By combining Ian Yule’s recruitment leadership with Jeffrey Harris’s product and tech experience, WorkUgo is well-positioned to scale operations significantly in 2026. The company aims to source, vet, and relocate hundreds of skilled trades professionals to Canada within the next year, including welders, industrial electricians, heavy-duty mechanics, millwrights, HVAC technicians, and carpenters.WorkUgo's technology simplifies a traditionally fragmented process involving multiple vendors by sequencing sourcing, credentialing, immigration, and relocation within a single operational model. Employers benefit from faster time-to-productivity and full compliance with Canadian immigration and labor laws, while workers gain access to stable, fairly paid roles with long-term growth potential.Building the Global Talent Bridge: Open Call for PartnersWorkUgo continues to expand its sourcing networks and welcomes collaboration with:• Local recruitment agencies in French-speaking Africa, LATAM (Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Chile), and Southeast Asia• Skilled trades professionals ready to relocate to Canada under LMIA-exempt immigration pathways (e.g., Francophone Mobility Program, FTA, CPTPP)• Canadian employers in mining, construction, energy, and industrial sectors who are open to hiring internationally"What we’re building is more than a recruiting platform," said Andrii Malenkov, Co-Founder and CEO of WorkUgo. "It’s an end-to-end mobility engine that gives both employers and workers the visibility, structure, and speed they need. Having Ian and Jeffrey onboard is a huge step forward for our mission."About WorkUgoWorkUgo is a workforce mobility platform that helps Canadian companies hire skilled tradespeople from emerging markets. The platform integrates sourcing, credentialing, immigration, and relocation into one seamless process, reducing operational complexity and accelerating time-to-productivity. Founded in 2025, WorkUgo is backed by early-stage investors and open to seed-stage venture capital partnerships.To learn more about partnership or job-matching opportunities:Email: support@workugo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.